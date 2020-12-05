Michael Bodolosky

For as long as we have lived on earth, music has enabled people to define themselves and make meaning of their lives and experiences.
Music identifies nations and peoples, reflecting on the sorrows and joys and the fears and hopes of our daily lives.
Music reflects our character as human beings, and more importantly, as members of a specific era, place and community. Artistic expression and performances are as old as time and are intrinsic to our nature as the breaths we take. We cannot live without music. Think of a world in utter silence.
Music has been a major part of my life from elementary school to the present. It is my passion, my love, my life and most of all my go-to whenever I am in need.
I even met my wife, Glenna, indirectly through music. I was blessed to have many nurturing and caring teachers and mentors throughout my career who always said they needed to “pay it forward.”
As an educator, I realized that studying and learning from past music masters leads to a more creative and exciting future.
Many of my students excelled through music education and performance. You could always see the light turn on as they became grounded and interested in music and thrived through expansion of their knowledge and expertise.
One such student is Jason Kush, a Richland graduate and who you may now know as Dr. Jason Kush, director of jazz studies and saxophone at Slippery Rock University.
From his first saxophone lesson, through school and college, you could see his musical progression into a leading expert in his field.
He continues to nurture students and grow as an artist.
He has taught and performed in Europe, South America and Japan. His ensembles and students are outstanding and respected in the musical community.
I would like to think this is one of my “pay it forward” moments. You are proud when your students move beyond your achievements.
Music helps express what cannot be said. When listening to music, you are immediately invited to disclose your innermost feelings and find the words to describe that experience. Music enables us to have these experiences to discover a variety and range of what we are capable of feeling.
Music has given me a better perspective in problem-solving, learning that there are unanticipated possibilities that can arise as a project unfolds. It really helps me think through material and realize that there can be more than one solution to many questions.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has been a cornerstone in the community for more than 91 years.
Students, parents, educators and families can experience the joy of music through the symphony.
The JSO serves the community as a departure point for music of all genres. It has developed numerous engagement programs within the community.
It promotes the region’s culture and traditions in a way you might expect to see in larger metropolitan areas. It serves as a staging area and learning space for many future musicians, whether they be performers or audience members.
The JSO is truly part of our community’s culture from the past to the present.
