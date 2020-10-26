Matthew P. Arsenault

Like many Americans, I find our current state of affairs troubling at best, and frightening at worst.
The recent presidential debate did little to assuage my anxiety.
As the polarization between far-right and far-left continues, I can’t help but reflect upon the social and political troubles of the Weimar Republic, and how this era of Teutonic troubles could reflect an America of the near future.
Between 1918 and 1923, the German Republic was characterized by socio-economic decay, increased polarization, failing political institutions and multiple crises of legitimacy.
A broken party system led to a severe crisis in effectiveness, and subsequently led to a collapse of institutional legitimacy.
Political parties were deeply divided along socio-cultural dimensions allowing for little to no compromise. The cross-cutting cleavages necessary for a stable democracy began to wither and die.
In systems where competitive parties disagree on the basic premises of the political structure, voting changes between party members can prove very important and can lead to destabilizing changes within the political system.
For example, when parties are particularistic and uncompromising on socio-cultural divisions there can be no cohesive government policy. The people – both right and left – became disillusioned with the “democratic” system.
In Germany, the people became politically mobilized, but the party system was broken.
With few viable alternatives, the newly mobilized public joined radical and reactionary groups. Parties calling for moderation proved too divided to capture the majority of public support.
The inability of the Weimar Republic to effectively govern opened the door for a charismatic leader in hopes that an extraordinary man could do extraordinary things.
When the democratic government lost popular support, as well as its legitimate monopoly over the use of violence, the democratic regimes didn’t have a chance.
In short, the crisis of the Weimar Republic stemmed from government inefficiency and lost institutional legitimacy.
Difficulties were further exacerbated by a failed party system, constitutional problems and economic crisis.
People, both of the political left and political right, lost faith in the democratic system and its requisite institutions.
As a result, Germans looked toward extremist elements as a means to inject a stabilizing influence into the republic. It goes without saying, the results proved disastrous.
I fear the United States may be following a parallel path.
It seems that the days of open and honest discourse regarding the merits of political policy are a thing of the past. An era of increased extremism and continued polarization are upon us with no sign of retreat.
Unfortunately, the entrenched interests of right and left indicate little interest in compromise. This will only lead to continued crises of legitimacy, and quite possibly, the collapse of the American two-party system. What will emerge from the ashes remains to be seen, but rest assured, the transition will be grim.
