Matthew Masiello

“Whatever else history may say about me when I’m gone, I hope it will record that I appealed to your best hopes, not your worst fears; to your confidence rather than your doubts.”
President Ronald Reagan made that statement in his 1989 farewell address.
Many would admit that the glory days of Conemaugh Health System took place during that time, when another notable Republican was a senior member of the hospital board and eventually president of the board. The CEO was a physician and the hospital had a board-sitting vice president of community health. That latter position was the one that I held.
I had arrived in Johnstown a year or so earlier. My task was to develop a community-oriented and hospital-supported pediatric program. It certainly became a challenge.
Not all the community pediatricians necessarily welcomed the new guy on the block.
My previous community-based public health experiences led me to believe that the successful development of health promotion and disease prevention programs in Cambria County would be dependent on two ingredients: One, a physician-led public health team; and the other, and the most important ingredient, would be the support of hospital and board leadership.
That notable Republican I am referring to is Robert “Rob” Gleason. Without a doubt, Mr. Gleason was that community leader who provided that support and mentored me during my time in Cambria County. That support was instrumental in our ability to develop numerous health promotion programs for the schools, businesses and communities of Cambria County.
With that team, and that support, we went on to identify more than $6 million in funding. This funding went to the development, implementation and evaluation of evidence-based cancer and smoking cessation prevention programs, bullying prevention programs, bike safety programs, employee health programs and many more efforts.
All the success was documented and evaluation data were collected. Our work was presented regionally, nationally and internationally. That level of hospital-supported, community-based health promotion activity had not existed before this time nor has it occurred since. There should be no question that Mr. Gleason and several other key board members were instrumental in our early success.
If by chance I would still be there in Johnstown, I would again be knocking on his door for that advice and mentorship. I would be asking him the following question ... How do you and I respond to a statement such as this one from President Donald Trump: “The suburban housewife will be voting for me. They want safety and are thrilled that I ended the long-running program where low-income housing would invade their neighborhood.”
“Suburban housewife” is an antiquated and insulting descriptive. The word “invade” was used as if referring to a foreign enemy. It certainly stigmatizes those Americans living in low-income housing.
It sounds so derogatory, and so race-baiting.
But let me stick to the topic I know best – children. Under this administration, children have died at our border and have been cruelly separated from their parents. The majority of Americans want better immigration laws. Do they need to be cruel and inhumane?
The majority of Americans, yes, Republicans and Democrats, also want better gun laws. This administration went in the opposite direction.
A fundamental right of Americans is the right to vote.
Why is this president sending out fearful and untrue statements about mail-in voting? Recently, he has threatened to send troops to communities across America to prevent what he only believes is the potential for voter fraud. Why is he asking for college sports to resume when many of these players come from low-income families that are most predisposed to this deadly and contagious virus?
Based on the latest studies, small children can transmit, get sick and die from this virus. How can he state that “children will get through it.”
At this writing, the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases has increased by more than by 90% in the past month and 25 children have died. By following the advice and threats of this president, several southern schools have opened.
They are enforcing the school dress codes but not the wearing of masks.
So come this November, we have the choice of voting for despair, fear, racism and international upheaval, or unity, honesty, empathy and integrity.
I would tell Mr. Gleason – the former Republican chairman for Pennsylvania – that he is not that person who now sits in the White House.
I believe Rob Gleason represented sound conservative values. I would ask Rob to please counsel me on what I should tell the vulnerable and minority populations of Cambria County and other communities I am reaching out to in this 2020 election process.
Why are you, Rob, supporting darkness, fear and despair?
I will not go that route, nor should the good, hard-working people of Cambria County.
I ask all my former pediatrics provider colleagues of Cambria and Somerset counties, all those college students with whom I had the privilege of interacting and who may still live in the area, the administrations and faculties of the colleges and universities where I worked and taught, and all those families I cared for, to now step up and vote and get the citizens out to vote.
Vote for compassion, unity, integrity, empathy. Vote early.
Vote carefully. Vote as if it is your absolute right to do so.
Let no one put fear or dread into your hearts.
To end with another Reagan quote: “I wasn’t a great communicator, but I communicated great things, and they didn’t spring full bloom from my brow, they came from the heart of a great nation – from our experience, our wisdom and our belief in the principles that have guided us for two centuries.”
This level of communication is nonexistent in this present administration.
Note: These words are my own.
