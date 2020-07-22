The American Academy of Pediatrics was mentioned recently on Fox News as a resource for President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in their threat to defund schools.
They are referring to the recent return-to-school recommendations made by the AAP. Immediately after the release of the recommendations, states who were seeing a horrific surge in their COVID-19-related numbers due to poor mitigation and early opening began to refer to the AAP guidelines as a means to further open their states.
“If we can open Walmart, we can open schools.” So stated Florida’s governor.
Last year began my communication push regarding concerns related to the AAP’s response and follow-up to the 2018 Parkland High School mass shooting.
Now we are in a pandemic where once again the AAP has offered recommendations minus the forcefulness and clarity our children deserve.
The average family size in the county where I work is 3.4 people. In the U.S. it is 3.1.
Multiply those numbers by the approximately 1,000 county deaths to date and the approximately 140,000 U.S. deaths.
They are what I now identify as our “COVID-19 misery-related statistics.”
Add grandchildren, nieces and nephews and close friends, and you can see where that number goes. For the U.S., these COVID misery statistics would bring us to over 600,000 grieving family/friend units. This is in addition to the 3.2 million confirmed infections, which may increase daily by 100,000, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Our front-line health care providers, especially in our southern states, are now placing more young adults on ventilators than previously.
In April, when China and Italy were ahead of the U.S. in severe outbreaks, Emily Smith-Greenaway of USC and Ashton Verdery of Penn State predicted a “tsunami of grief” that will befall the American public. By their estimation, 1.24 million white and Black Americans would lose a parent. That number would double in those experiencing a loss of at least one grandparent.
As a former New Yorker, like all Americans, I was dramatically affected by 9/11. As part of an American humanitarian medical relief team responding to the 2005 Indonesian tsunami, I can tell you the level of grief that I personally felt and observed in Banda Aceh was of a magnitude much beyond 9/11.
I humbly make this comparison, in that we Americans have not yet faced – thank goodness – an event that is getting closer to reality for us and what other humans have indeed experienced in this reference to a tsunami.
It is time that the AAP, and other like organizations, go beyond just offering recommendations. The AAP must deliver that critically important message: states must adhere and follow closely those recommendations made by scientists – not by politicians.
The AAP must have the courage to stand up to this administration and demand, and state clearly, that the president and his people must not deny or misconstrue the importance of what our public health officials and scientists are recommending.
With these school-opening recommendations, we pediatric health-care providers are now obligated to act and speak out, not only for our patients but for our own children.
The warnings offered by senior public health officials are none that I have heard in my lifetime. Several governors have specifically opened up their states in complete denial of the scientific recommendations. Their misery statistics will be catastrophic.
Possibly, and only possibly, will the strong voices of these national organizations stymie the incredibly poor political decisions that have led to the deaths of thousands and such incredible misery for so many families.
The AAP and its state chapters must be specific in stating: For those states that did not open appropriately, they have placed the health and wellbeing of their children at risk.
The AAP has done half its job. Let’s have the courage to complete the task.
I ask that my fellow pediatric health-care providers to speak up and act. Demand that AAP state chapters urgently meet to discuss these “misery statistics” and respond quickly and appropriately.
And, as importantly, contact the national AAP and other state and national medical groups and demand that they do the same.
