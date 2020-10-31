It seems like it was just yesterday when during your middle school days, it was time to hear about the “birds and the bees.”
Oh, what a cliché! From there, we progressed to the first day of school advice for high school then college along with all the other “be safe” and “be smart” bits of advice. At the time, the topics seemed so important and always a little nerve-racking, to say the least.
Now, when these advice chats should be fewer in number, I find myself at it again.
However, I find it difficult to adequately convey the urgency and concern in this new father-to-sons discussion. It is my responsibility to keep you both from harm; to keep you safe and free to follow your dreams and develop that passion for what you want to do in life.
This pandemic has stressed me, personally, in so many ways but most concerningly in my ability to protect my family, my patients and my colleagues. It has been an absolute horror for so many others.
The advice I give to you now is: to act, reach out to friends and colleagues on the critical importance of voting this November.
I will not preach to you about my opinion but rather refer you to two publications of historic proportions.
Never have these prestigious journals made such comments regarding the lack of political leadership, and the state of our collective health and the well-being of our country. And as the health and prosperity of our country goes, so does that of the world. In an October editorial, titled, “Dying In A Leadership Vaccum,” the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) comments on the failure of our leaders. The current administration, specifically, has “taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy.”
The NEJM offers us the incredibly sad news that the death rate in China is now 3 per million compared to an astonishing 500 per million in the United States.
By the time our national and religious holidays arrive this November and December, we may have more than 300,000 deaths due to this pandemic.
These include loving parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, nurses, physicians, firemen, police officers and yes, children.
Many had underlying chronic health problems, but they were active, leading good, fulfilling lives, loving their families, going to work every day and playing with their children.
The stories of how these families will miss their loved ones are incredibly sad and depressing. As stated by the NEJM scientists, this pandemic has “already killed more Americans than any conflict since World War II.”
To our utter astonishment, many of our political leaders, in too many states with extraordinarily high hospitalizations and deaths, not only do not wear masks and practice social distancing themselves, they gather with large crowds.
The level of ignorance and lack of love and empathy for our fellow citizens is incomprehensible as exhibited by these political leaders in Texas, Florida, Arizona and other communities who openly defy science and scientists, including our national hero, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
This current administration, according to the NEJM, “has turned to uninformed opinion leaders and charlatans who obscure the truth and facilitate the promulgation of outright lies.” I have never read such words from any legitimate medical journal in my entire career.
For the first time in 175 years, the popular and widely read Scientific American has endorsed a candidate, saying: “The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people – because he rejects evidence and science.”
The editorial delineates the “dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic” and states clearly that “Trump has openly supported people who ignored governors” and “encouraged governors in Florida, Arizona and Texas who resisted public health messages.”
The Scientific American editorial goes on to comment on the cuts to the National Institute of Health, the National Science Foundation and the CDC. At a time when Americans should have no barriers to health care, “he has repeatedly tried to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.”
The most direct and damning comment made by the editorial board of this 175-year-old widely read journal was: “Trump repeatedly lied to the public about the threat of the disease.”
My sons, you are both older now from those days of the-birds-and-the-bees lectures.
You are fortunate to be attending universities of your choice.
To be able to reach your goals, to be passionate about what you want to do in life, to have a planet that will allow you to grow and prosper, heed the advice in these scientific messages.
Certainly vote, and as Michelle Obama has made explicitly clear, “vote as if your lives depended on it.”
We cannot stop there.
Somehow think and strategize on how you can get others to vote.
Tell them your story of why this year is so incredibly important. Step up and act.
We took our democracy for granted. In your lifetime we must secure it for the generations to come.
These are my own words.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.