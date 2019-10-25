Mary Lou Davis

The Tribune Democrat recently published an Associated Press article (“Trump dismisses Syria concerns …”) that stated “The House, bitterly divided over the Trump impeachment inquiry, banded together for an overwhelming denunciation of the U.S. troop withdrawal.
“Many lawmakers expressed worry that it may lead to a revival of ISIS as well as Russian presence and influence in the area – in addition to the slaughter of many Kurds.”
The vote was 354-60. The most relevant bipartisan act of the House at this time.
Among the 60 Trump enablers in that minority?
Our own Congressman John Joyce, R-Blair. Even Joyce’s congressional neighbor, Glenn Thompson, R, Centre, voted with the overwhelming majority to condemn Trump’s ill- thought-out plan in Syria.
Why would Joyce vote in such an unconscionable manner when the lives of our allies, the Kurds, as well as the best interests of the United States, are at stake?
We would love to ask him, along with many other questions regarding his voting record, but it appears that town halls with his constituents are just not his thing.
Photo-ops of Joyce during the last congressional recess were aplenty, however. Honoring veterans (which we all do), touring a rail service facility, groundbreaking at an airport, visiting libraries ... you get the picture. All of these events are certainly worthy of, and important to, your congressional representative. But so is a forum where a direct question-and-answer dialogue can be held. Joyce, we have questions.
We know that Joyce votes in line with Trump’s positions 97.9% of the time (projects.fivethirtyeight.com), but lately, including the recent Syria vote, there has been a discernible uptick in Joyce’s Trump-like rhetoric and behavior, including the Trumpian playbook favorites of gaslighting, obfuscating and bending the truth.
Those following the congressman on social media as well as in print media are sure to notice his focus on what he refers to as the “Do-Nothing Democrats.” The official congressional website (congress.gov) shows that under the Democrat majority in the House, 475 bills and resolutions have been passed from Jan. 3, 2019, to the present.
Unfortunately, those that move on to the Senate are blocked by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (aka: “The Grim Reaper” – McConnell’s very words, not ours.)
Joyce’s voting record this past year (votesmart.org), the Syria vote aside, shows little in the way of surprises. But the following votes should be disconcerting to all of his constituents, be they Republican OR Democrat:
• HJ Res. 30: Disapproving president’s lifting of Russian sanctions – Joyce, nay. (Bill passed 362-52)
• HJ Res. 31: Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019, which continues appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security – Joyce, nay.
• HR 7: Paycheck Fairness Act that requires men and women receive equal pay for equal work – Joyce, nay.
• HR 1585: Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019 – Joyce, nay.
• HR 1500: Consumers First Act that restructures administration of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau – Joyce, nay.
• HR 2722: SAFE Act (Securing America’s Federal Elections) – Joyce, nay.
In addition to Joyce’s adherence to Trumpology as evidenced by his voting record, is an op-ed by the congressman.
In this piece, Joyce refers to the ongoing impeachment inquiry several times as a “sham.” He states, incorrectly, that “If Pelosi wants to impeach the president, then the full House of Representatives needs to take a vote. Should the inquiry be approved, only then can this process truly begin.”
Sorry, congressman, you are wrong.
Article 1, Section 2, Clause 5 of The Constitution – “The House of Representatives shall choose their Speaker and other Officers; and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.”
The Constitution does not specify how impeachment proceedings are to be initiated.
Until the early 20th century, a House member could merely rise and propose an impeachment, which would then be assigned to a committee for investigation upon a formal vote of the judicial committee. Presently, it is the House Judiciary Committee that initiates the process and then, after investigating all the allegations, prepares recommendations for the whole House’s consideration (history.house.gov). Therefore, the congressman’s take on how impeachment works is, in fact, baseless.
Joyce, also in the aforementioned op-ed, glowingly states that “Nearly three years ago, more than 6 million Pennsylvanians went to the polls to exercise their right to a voice in our American government. The people of our commonwealth, for the first time since 1988, duly elected a Republican to serve as president of the United States.”
Although Joyce makes it sound like an overwhelming mandate for Trump, it most certainly was not. The reality looks like this: Of the votes cast in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump received 2,970,733 or 48.6% of the vote. Hillary Clinton received 2,926,441 or 47.9% of the vote.
Trump won Pennsylvania by a difference of 44,292 votes, or less than 1%. (electionreturns.pa.gov)
These actual figures should be important to Joyce.
Although he personally, and statistically, agrees with Trump 98% of the time, that is not representative of the votes cast statewide in Pennsylvania as alluded by Joyce. A true representative would want to hear the concerns of the other 51.4% (includes all non-Trump votes) of the voters.
A town hall is necessary to the representative democracy process that constitutes our form of government.
We have questions.
