Mark Pasquerilla

The 2019 Cambria County commissioners’ election was an important personal learning experience.
The united front that formed to save this county from an unqualified candidate and the fight for good government in Cambria County was unprecedented.
Cambria GOP Chairwoman Jackie Kulback was a profile in courage. She put responsible Cambria government over narrow party interests.
We all learned that the Washington dysfunction of hyper-partisanship must be avoided if we are to protect our local institutions and find creative solutions for the county’s many challenges.
That’s the good.
The bad and the ugly is that we have a vocal minority of a handful of folks who work to undermine our community on an almost hourly basis.
This faction can be found on a highly toxic Facebook blog site.
This faction created the very false narrative that I was the only donor and supporter of the three winning commissioner candidates.
They treated Scott Hunt in an especially harsh manner. This community should embrace young public leaders, and I am very proud of how Scott stood up to these attacks.
This destructive element wants to support bad candidates just for the fun of it.
This faction wants to scare away qualified folks who might want to start a calling for public service on a local board, just to pleasure their narcissistic jollies.
And this faction has had a bad political run.
Was their late, full-throated support of a county row office candidate his ultimate political kiss of death?
The bottom line is this: This community cannot move ahead on mere private initiatives, no matter how positive and comprehensive.
We need common-sense governance as well. Cambria County needs more civic courage to advance good government in this county.
I offer no greater example of civic courage than Kulback
You, too, can follow Kulback’s example.
You don’t need to be a former Navy SEAL to join the fight for a better Cambria County, just be a common-sense Cambrian.
