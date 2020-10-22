Former U.S. Rep. Mark Critz served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2010-13. Prior to serving in Congress, he was a longtime staffer and district director to U.S. Rep. Jack Murtha. He is a member of VoteSafe Pennsylvania – a diverse coalition comprised of former elected officials, community leaders, nonprofit organizations working to ensure that every Pennsylvanian feels safe to vote in the upcoming general election.