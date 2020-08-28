The image we portrayed to the outside world this week was one of thugs who threaten and shoot at visitors to our region who are expressing their views about a national issue.
Both Monday and Tuesday nights, participants with a March to Washington 2020 group from Milwaukee were exposed to harassment and gunfire in Bedford County.
Monday night along Route 30 just east of the Somerset County line, marchers were confronted by two men who emerged from a house. One of the marchers was injured and then treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for shotgun pellets.
Tuesday night, after the shooting victim was released from the hospital, the marchers were confronted by a group of locals, this time outside the hotel where they were staying near the Pennsylvania Turnpike Bedford exit.
Pennsylvania State Police told reporter Patrick Buchnowski that the hotel manager asked the local group to leave, and shots were fired from a vehicle as they sped away.
Someone from the Wisconsin group caught that second incident on video, which was shared with police, who were able to identify vehicles involved.
Police also said they found 9mm shell casings at the hotel scene – the Hampton Inn along Business Route 220.
With that information, they arrested an Everett man, Jeremy William Decker, 43, and seized multiple firearms including a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
Also Tuesday, a group of counter-protesters gathered at the Bedford County Courthouse, where activists brandished weapons and expressed their support of the Second Amendment.
Police have not said if the shooting at the Hampton Inn was connected to the courthouse protest. However, protesters told a TV news reporter that they were there to support the local residents who were involved in Monday night’s incident, and to protect their town.
Protect their town from what, we wonder?
From all accounts, it was the marchers from Wisconsin who needed protection as they passed through our area on the way to the capital, where they planned to join an event Friday commemorating the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech.
Trooper Joseph Dunsmore, state police public information officer, called his department’s efforts concerning the two shootings “a very in-depth and complicated investigation.”
We urge the state police to then provide a very in-depth and complicated response, informing the public of what it has learned concerning each event and whether charges will be filed in Monday night’s shooting – or explain why not.
Police have called the Monday night incident an “exchange of gunfire,” but have not provided details about the marchers shooting back at the locals – although clearly one of the Wisconsin group members left the scene with shotgun pellets in his body.
State police Troop G commander Capt. Jamie Clark said the Wisconsin group members “were asked to leave and they didn’t leave,” which ignited the Route 30 confrontation.
The marchers said they were met with anger and racial slurs, not “asked to leave.”
The truth remains murky, which cannot be the outcome of this moment.
Jeffrey Wilson, president of the Johnstown Police Advisory Board, was among local leaders who met with the marchers Tuesday at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. He was joined by Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown Chapter of the NAACP; and City Councilman Rick Britt.
Wilson said: “I want to make sure the narrative is correct. This gentleman was shot. He was a victim.” He added that the marchers were moving through the area in vehicles and on foot, when “this person accosted them.”
Wilson, a deacon of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Johnstown, said he was concerned about the racial implications of the two shooting incidents.
“It troubles me that a group of activists exercising their constitutional rights, who just happen to be traveling through our state – men, woman and children – have to be in fear because of the mood of our country at this time,” Wilson said, “which reminds me of what we thought was a bygone past in America.”
We agree. These two incidents do not portray a positive image of our region.
Thankfully, the marcher’s wounds from Monday night were not serious, and no one was harmed during the nonsense Tuesday night outside a Bedford hotel.
We recognize these are divisive times, politically and socially, and rural America may feel threatened by cultural shifts occurring across the nation.
But responding with violence fueled by fear or hatred is wrong.
So far, our region has failed to show the world that we are a welcoming community cognizant of the importance of diversity.
