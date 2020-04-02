The coronavirus pandemic has left two major Johnstown sporting events in limbo.
Officials with the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions, scheduled for June 17-20, and the AAABA Tournament, set for Aug. 3-9, are taking a wait-and-see approach as the nation continues to come to grips with COVID-19.
We hope these two great events, which have a significant economic impact on the region, will take place as planned. But we urge those in charge to heed the advice of experts – which at this time include social distancing and limiting crowd sizes – for the safety of everyone involved.
John Yerger, Sunnehanna Amateur co-chairman, said the tournament committee continues to monitor the situation and any decisions regarding the event wouldn’t be made until May.
The PGA Tour has canceled or postponed all events through the PGA Championship in mid-May. As of now, this year’s U.S. Open is scheduled to be played at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, the same week as Sunnehanna. But a report last week by the New York Post said the tournament will be moved to later in the summer. New York is a hot spot for the coronavirus.
In early March, the NCAA canceled the remainder of the spring sports seasons, which impacted many college golfers who would compete at Sunnehanna.
“Presently we have every intention of playing this year’s Sunnehanna Amateur,” Yerger said in a March 19 statement. “We will continue to monitor the recommendations of public health officials and government. We have several months to make a decision if we would need to cancel. ... For everyone’s sake, let’s hope we are in a far better place in a few weeks.”
George Arcurio III, president of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association, which sponsors the AAABA Tournament, said a decision probably must be made in May whether or not the event will be held or postponed.
“There are many factors involved right now,” he said. “If this shutdown goes to the end of April, then having leagues being able to compete is one problem. The second fear is it’s not enough time for us to try to raise money to sustain the tournament.”
Arcurio explained the Oldtimers need to raise up to $160,000 a year to house and feed players, managers and coaches. And with many businesses struggling financially, it will be difficult to raise revenue through advertising.
It is also uncertain if Pitt-Johnstown and area hotels will be open in time to house teams.
AAABA Tournament Executive Director John Austin said all franchises “have been informed that this is a critical time for the Johnstown Oldtimers to raise their money. It’s just a wait-and-see for us until (the Johnstown Oldtimers) can decide if it’s going to be a go or if it’s not going to be a go.
“We’re certainly hoping and wanting it to be a go. We’re all thinking positively that it will work out.”
Added Arcuro: “My only hope is somewhere down the line, we can find some new major sponsors who will come forward and help us to keep this thing going. If we have to put a hold on for one year, then we’ll have to do that. It’s not what I want to do.”
We’re hopeful that these great Johnstown traditions can continue as scheduled in 2020. But organizers of both events are doing the right thing by keeping watch over the situation in order to make the best decisions for the well-being of the athletes, volunteers and others who are necessary to make the tournaments successful.
