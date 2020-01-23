I’ll take the category “I’m a Moron” for $2,000, Alex!
As I watched some of the “Jeopardy!” The Greatest of All-Time shows recently, it came across to me – and I’m sure it was the same for other viewers as well – how little trivia I knew.
As those three guys easily rattled off some of the most obscure answers (in the form of a question, of course), it was somewhat humbling.
In the early days of “Jeopardy!”, I was actually pretty darn good at it. We watched the daytime show every day at The Herald, and I easily dominated the rest of the staff who participated in a good-natured competition.
In fact, I applied to go on the show. In those days they didn’t have the regional qualifiers; you simply sent in a request with a few details about yourself.
I received a postcard in the mail saying that I was approved to go on the show, but I would have to wait as much as three or four weeks in California to see if I were picked to appear. There was no way I could afford that, so I passed it up.
I know that in those days, they told you the categories ahead of time. I don’t know if that’s still the case, but even still, there is a lot you would have to study, considering the vast range of possible answers to go on the board.
It is high pressure for the contestants, and I felt extremely bad for a contestant on the regular show the other night. The woman was so nervous she struggled horribly and didn’t make it to the final question because she had minus earnings.
I can’t image the anguish she went through during the show and after.
The show has existed since 1964, and it might even be more popular today than ever.
The only thing that bothers me is that it is one of the few game shows where you don’t get to keep all the money you earn if you lose. Of the three contestants, only the winner keeps the full amount.
The other two get $2,000 or $1,000.
Although, if I remember correctly, when it first came out, the losers didn’t get any money and only got a take-home “Jeopardy!” game. (Well worth waiting several weeks in California to get on the show.)
As it turned out, Ken Jennings has earned the title of GOAT as well as the $1 million first prize. At least the losers came away with $250,000 (James Holzhauer) and $100,000 (Brad Rutter).
I’m not sure, but they also might have been given take-home “Jeopardy!” games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.