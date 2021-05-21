There’s an old adage that states, “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with B.S.”
Regarding the viewpoints published April 21, when they tried to tell me how much better a “pay by mile” or “flat rate tax” plan would be instead of the current gas tax:
I won’t get into a lengthy discussion of why the plans are B.S. with their logic only vehicle owners will pay the taxes.
So by their logic, since I no longer have children in school, I shouldn’t be forced to pay school tax.
George Menser
Meyersdale
