Many of us have been deeply distressed by Hurricane Dorian which ravaged parts of the Bahama Islands and tropical storm Imelda, which had preliminary reports of 43 inches of rainfall in a 72-hour period in parts of Texas. The city of Beaumont recorded an official 1-day total of 12.4 inches of rain.
We in the Johnstown area surely know about devastating storms and the resulting floods. However, almost forgotten in our region is the cloudburst of July 17, 1942, which deluged McKean and Potter counties with 34 1/2 inches of rain from the sky in just 12 hours.
This was the fourth largest such rainfall in U.S. history.
James Farrer
Jennerstown
