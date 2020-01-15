Since the articles of impeachment have not been sent to the Senate, there’s still time to add a few more: The deadly bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the deadly airplane crash in Iran and the 60-degree weather on Saturday.
The bus company stated that weather was the cause. The Iranians shot the plane down, and (so called) global warming lays claim to the weather. Wait a minute, I just broke a tooth.
We can’t start giving President Donald Trump credit for the good things he has done.
It’s high time the liberal Democrats wake up to the fact that they lost the elections fair and square. The American people have spoken.
You need to funnel your energies into helping Trump make this country great again, after all, everything that has been accomplished thus far has been achieved with no help from you. We need less friction and more help from your power hungry, greedy, jealous party.
I don’t care if the hearings run until 2030 providing we stop paying their cushy salaries. Not until they start facing the problem in this country should we pay them a penny.
Liberals are free with other people’s money, but when it affects their own wallets, it seems like a light comes on and they clam up. Why not start spending it like it is your own, quit wasting it on bogus hearings and invest in our great country.
Herb Ewald
Johnstown
