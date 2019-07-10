Leonard Pitts

POST[mdash] Mina Marie (Widdersheim), 93, of Johnstown, Los Angeles and Columbus, OH, passed away July 5, 2019. She was born in Johnstown on March 8, 1926, daughter of the late Clarence and Matilda (Goebert) Widdersheim. Preceded in death by parents, and sister, Lois Widdersheim Aunt Marie a…