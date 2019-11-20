Leah Spangler

The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies earned a standing ovation for its recent significant investment in the children of Cambria and Somerset counties.
The foundation and its staff recognize that supporting our youngest citizens will pay off – preparing them to succeed in kindergarten; allowing parents to stay in the workforce while their children benefit from quality early learning programs; and reducing spending on expensive social programs such as special education, behavioral health, public assistance and even prison.
Most of us think of early education as something that’s great for children, but the economic benefits are often overlooked. According to the First Five Years Fund, a bipartisan group focused on ensuring all children from birth through age 5 have equal access to affordable, comprehensive care, spending on high-quality early childhood initiatives generates up to $7.30 per dollar invested.
It also found that the availability of early childhood programs attracts buyers to a community and increases property values by $13 for every dollar invested. Even Federal Reserve economists see the value – pointing to a 16% return per year for early human capital investment – 60% higher than the stock market’s average annual rate of return.
If the Federal Reserve’s theory holds true, the Community Foundation’s $235,000 investment in eight area organizations supporting young children will generate an annual return of nearly $40,000, year after year.
There’s an immediate impact as well. With help from the Community Foundation, area early childhood programs will be able to improve curriculum and technology, add staff, care for more children and provide those children with higher quality learning environments. It will also provide tuition assistance for families just above the income guidelines to qualify for federally funded child care assistance. These families often fall through the cracks.
At The Learning Lamp, the funds will be used to build a much-needed network for child care providers across the two-county area, enabling them to work together to solve pressing problems such as recruiting new workers, training staff and providing support to children with behavioral challenges.
The work is already underway, with 14 area child care programs signing up to be part of the initiative.
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is dedicated to benefiting our region every day, forever. This investment makes it clear that those are more than just words. When communities – and community foundations – invest in children, everyone wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.