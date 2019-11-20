Leah Spangler

HOLSOPPLE[mdash] Donald Ray, TSGT, USAF (ret) of Acworth, Ga passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Don was 81 years old. He was born on December 12, 1937 in Paint Township, Pennsylvania and was the son of Edythe and Harold Holsopple. He married Barbara Jean Diehl of Boswell, Pennsylvan…