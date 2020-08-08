Leah Spangler

Child care is a critical support for working families with young children.
Without it, they cannot go to work. Sadly, our child care system, both locally and nationally, is on the brink of collapse.
An already fragile and underfunded industry, COVID-19 is pushing providers such as The Learning Lamp to the edge.
And it’s about to get much worse. Sept. 1 is less than a month away.
That’s the date when the bottom drops out for Pennsylvania’s child care providers.
Child care centers closed in mid-March in response to the emerging pandemic. A small fraction of programs remained open on state-approved waivers, ensuring care for workers in life-sustaining, essential industries such as health care.
For most centers, that meant going without sufficient revenue to pay staff and bills, which are funded through parent tuition payments. The one thing that has remained steady and kept child care programs afloat is the continued payment of child care subsidy, whether or not programs were open or the funded child was in attendance.
This money is helping child care programs keep the lights on and pay staff during a time when revenue has greatly decreased, even with the reopening of most programs in May.
The purpose was to ensure child care slots would be available as people returned to work and the world returned to normal.
Beginning in September, this money goes away, leaving child care programs with a huge hole in their budgets and nothing to fill it. Compound that with social distancing requirements that reduce the number of children programs can serve, the added cost of protective gear for staff and extra cleaning, and the near impossibility of hiring workers, not just because child care is a low-paying, demanding field, but because some people are truly terrified to go to work due to COVID-19.
What will happen to our already delicate ecosystem of child care providers? And how will parents return to work if there is no one to care for their children?
These are questions that keep me and many others in early learning up at night.
According to our region’s Early Learning Resource Center, six child care programs in Cambria and Somerset counties have permanently closed since the pandemic began, leaving families with fewer choices.
Programs that remain open have long waiting lists.
They’d care for the children if they could, but social distancing requirements and the inability to hire staff make this nearly impossible.
This, of course, leads to more questions.
What will happen to single parents who need to work to support their families when there is no care available?
Even in two-parent working families, that second income is often needed just to get by.
Perhaps this is a wake-up call for us all to take the issue of child care seriously.
Sure, all children deserve access to care. But the real story here is that without sufficient, quality care available for all parents, there are fewer people in the workforce, and our economy suffers. That makes investing in child care a priority we can no longer afford to ignore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.