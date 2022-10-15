Laurel: Johnstown entrepreneur Jacob Moore is set to open a roller-skating rink on the first floor of The Johnstown Galleria. He is also relocating his restaurant, CJ’s Surf and Turf, to the former Fuji Japanese Steakhouse location in the Richland Township shopping mall. The skating rink, in the former Glow Golf location, will be about 7,000 square feet. “We want to bring something new and different to Johnstown to try to give youth opportunities for social development, because they need it,” he said.
Laurel: Eight Lanzendorfer brothers – Wilfred, Francis, Robert, Paul, George, Thomas, Richard and Dawn – served their country in the military. On Oct. 7, they were posthumously honored when a bridge on Station Road in Twin Rocks was renamed the Lanzendorfer Brothers Memorial Bridge. Wilfred, the firstborn, joined the Marines in 1939. Dawn, the youngest, was the last in uniform, being discharged from the Marines in 1962.
Barb: Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut, authorities said. The suspected shooter was also killed, and the shooter’s brother was wounded in the gunfire last Wednesday night in Bristol, Connecticut, state police said. Officers responded to the domestic violence call at about 10:30 p.m. and were met by an individual outside the home. Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said the slain officers were Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34. Gould said Officer Alex Iarato, 26, was recovering.
Laurel: The fourth annual Coptoberfest was held last Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johns-town and brought attention to issues facing police officers. “We all know that right now, this job, nobody wants to do it anymore,” said Mark Britton, a Johnstown Police Department detective and event co-chairman. Britton estimated that Coptoberfest has raised more than $100,000 during its existence. The money supports Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers, which helps law enforcement members facing difficult times, such as medical issues, and the Camp Cadet programs in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Laurel: Harry Muncert and Ed Wojnaroski were honored for their contributions during Veteran Community Initiatives’ Salute to Veterans dinner. Muncert, 98, was recognized as VCI’s Veteran of the Year. Wojnaroski received the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Muncert joined the Navy in 1943 when World War II was raging. His long- time friend, Wojnaroski, spent time in the Army during the Vietnam War era.
Laurel: Last weekend, hundreds of people came together to help Bryce Natta, a Johnstown native, by participating in the annual “Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran” event at Windber Country Club. Natta was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2020. The disease is also in his lungs and liver.
The funds will go to help Natta and his wife with their immediate needs, including getting a new riding mower, according to Dennis Brawley, a volunteer who helps host the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.