Laurel: With just 1.3 seconds left, Coen Paronish, a Northern Cambria Elementary School basketball player, took a chance and launched the ball from half-court during the game. To his and everyone else’s surprise, the ball banked off the backboard and went through. “I wanted to get the ball because I wanted to shoot the ball at the end of the game,” Paronish said. Since then, the video of Paronish’s miraculous shot has garnered nearly 5,000 views on facebook and more than 38,000 on Twitter. The story also has been featured on news networks across the country.
Laurel: Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art has earned reaccreditation from The American Alliance of Museums, the highest honor from the only organization representing the entire scope of the museum community. Of the country’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1,099 have earned the standing of currently accredited. In Pennsylvania, there are 35 institutions with the achievement. Michael Strueber, SAMA’s director emeritus, said SAMA first received national accreditation in 1996.
Laurel: Delaney Dumm, a Forest Hills High School senior, signed her National Letter of Intent to join the cross country and track and field teams at Lipscomb University, Nashville, Tennessee. “All the colleges I visited were pretty much out of state. It was kind of definitely away from the plan, but it felt like that’s what God was leading me to do, so I just followed that,” Dumm said. Dumm, a two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion and 2022 District 6 Class 2A cross country winner, earned a bronze medal at the 2022 PIAA championships.
Barb: Authorities say Luis Manuel Luna, 19, who was shot in a movie theater in Hazleton, Luzerne County, over the weekend died of his injuries and a suspect is being sought. State Police said the victim was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby of the Regal Cinema next to the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township last Sat- urday. Police said the shooter fled from the cinema and left the area. Police believe the victim was “specifically targeted” and called it an isolated incident.
Laurel: United High School’s marching band is going to Walt Disney World. The original trip was canceled when some of the funds allegedly went missing – a matter that is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police. The Penns Manor Area High School marching band offered to have the United students join them for their planned trip to Walt Disney World from April 10-15. The two bands will perform together.
Laurel: Culinary students at Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center recently participated in the Pennsylvania Farm Show by working in the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association’s food booth. Lisha Knapp, a culinary instructor at GJCTC, said in years past she had taken groups of students to the farm show, and it was a good learning experience for them. Knapp said while in the classroom, it’s not a strict environment because students are learning, but while working in the food booth, expectations were high.
