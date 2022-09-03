Laurel: Bishop McCort Catholic High School students kicked off the “Turn the Towns Teal” promotion and national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month on Wednesday by tying ribbons around trees, lamp posts and more. Lydia Duris, a Bishop McCort student, helped tie teal ribbons in Central Park to raise awareness for ovarian cancer for the past four years. “It just makes me glad a school like ours can raise awareness in this way,” Duris said.
Laurel: The U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security addressed school district leaders and first responders on the prevention of targeted school violence on Wednesday at Richland High School. Topics included research statistics, formulating plans and designating responsibilities for addressing the problem. “It’s phenomenal, and I think it will be very educational for everyone here,” Cambria County Crime Stoppers president Gary Martin said. The program featured U.S. Secret Services social sciences research specialist Kristy Domingues and Department of Home- land Security protective security adviser Bob Winters.
Laurel: Dustin Green, of Meyersdale, built 23 bluebird boxes to encourage the threatened bird to find homes along Somerset County’s portion of the Great Allegheny Passage. He is a nine-year Buffalo Creek 4-H member. Green said he worked for more than 15 months to develop a plan for the project and carry it out by collecting kits from the Pennsylvania Game Commission and then building 24 boxes with a crew of volunteers that included 4-H members and their families. Pennsylvania and the Game Commission has taken extra efforts to protect bluebirds in recent decades because they’ve been overrun by more aggressive birds that have made homes in the commonwealth.
Barb: A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants – killing three of them – last Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman. Police and fire crews responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire, police chief Troy Finner said. The gunman opened fire, possibly with a shotgun, on the other tenants as they emerged from the house, Finner said. The man then opened fire as the firefighters battled the fire, forcing them to take cover until police officers spotted the prone gunman and shot him, Finner said.
Laurel: A Route 219 bridge has been renamed in memory of Janice Keen-Livingston, a paramedic for West End Ambulance. Family, friends and first responders gathered inside Sum- merhill Fire Department’s station to pay tribute to her as the bridge sign was unveiled. Keen- Livingston was killed in 2015 when she was struck by a tri-axle truck while responding to a traffic crash on an icy West End road. As a paramedic, she dedicated much of her life responding to help others, despite risks at crash and crime scenes.
