Laurel: This year’s Cuddles for Kids toy drive is the largest ever for the group, founder and president Conner Hagins said. He said the year-round charity has surpassed the $800,000 mark. Hagins started CFK when he was 9 years old, and the toy drive was the first fundraiser created to support the organization 16 years ago. It benefits not just regional children, but those across southwestern Pennsylvania and further. There are dozens of drop-off locations, even a few as far away as Pittsburgh.
Laurel: Haynes Street Bridge in downtown Johnstown was renamed the Harry M. Plows Memorial Bridge. Plows, a World War II U.S. Army veteran, was responsible for starting the first Johnstown Veterans Day Parade in 1997. Plows was named permanent grand marshal of the parade. He died in 2019. He was 97.
Barb: Brittany L. Anderson, 47, was sentenced in Cambria County court after being charged in 2019 with stealing more than $200,000 from a law firm and $26,000 from a parent-teacher organization. She entered guilty pleas to forgery, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking and was sentenced from 3 to 23 months in prison and a maximum of 26 years of probation.
Laurel: Marlie Krug, a Penn Cambria senior, signed her National Letter of Intent to join the golf program at St. Francis University. This past fall, Krug finished fifth at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference meet. She took sixth place individually at the District 6 Class 2A meet and helped the Panthers finish second as a team.
Laurel: The Ghost Town Trail in Ebensburg received $6,500 to form a ski rental program similar to the bike rental program. Caytlin Lusk, program coordinator for the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, announced that the authority and Young Peoples Community Center had teamed up for a grant application through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. The equipment will include 10 pairs of skis, 25 sets of boots and 25 sets of poles because different sizes are needed depending on height and weight of users.
Laurel: Ebensburg Borough Council approved a $19,000 proposal from Aquatic Facility design that includes comprehensive design services, plans and specifications and rehabilitation for the community pool. Public Works Director Jeff Evans said design work would go through next year and the following year would bring construction in the area of the pool. The pool was built in the mid-1950s and was last refurbished in about 2010.
Barb: About 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crowbars, ransacked a high-end department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, assaulting employees and stealing merchandise before fleeing in cars waiting outside, police and witnesses said. Three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft shocked shoppers at the Nordstrom at the Broadway Plaza outdoor mall in Walnut Creek, police said. Cellphone video from the scene showed masked people streaming out of the store, carrying bags and boxes, jumping into the cars and fleeing the scene.
