Laurel: Educators and administrators at Greater Johnstown High School raised funds for Special Olympics Pennsylvania by lining up Wednesday outside Cochran Auditorium to get a “Polar Pop.” Students on the bocce ball team lined up behind them and burst cold water balloons above each of their heads. “It’s fun,” teacher Jennifer Havener said. “I do it every year.” Coach and special education teacher Emily Buzzard said the group raises donations from those who sign up to have a balloon popped over their heads, including Superintendent Amy Arcurio and special education director Amie Lumadue.
Laurel: Reagan Chase and Delanie Davison, Conemaugh Valley High School student-athletes, have announced their college intentions. A standout in the 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle events, Chase will swim at Frostburg State University, a NCAA Division II program in the Mountain East Conference. She will major in marketing and graphic design. Davison plays softball as a middle infielder as she heads to Clarion University, a NCAA Division II program in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. She will major in elementary education.
Laurel: Portage-based Pro Disposal Inc. has received $300,000 for three electric garbage trucks as part of $1.5 million from the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program. It was announced Tuesday by the Department of Environmental Protection. The grant program was enacted to help municipalities, schools and businesses around the state switch to clean transportation and improve air quality in their communities. “This investment will enable us to begin transitioning our fleet from burning fossil fuels to using renewable resources to reduce our carbon footprint, which will benefit both our company and our community,” Pro Disposal President and CEO Michael Bellvia said.
Laurel: Dr. Lou Mastrine, a cardiac electro- physiologist with Conemaugh Physician Group, Cardiology, is offering the world’s smallest pacemaker to qualified patients at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown. Earlier this month, he implanted the region’s first Micra Trans- catheter Pacing System at Conemaugh. The cylindrical device is about an inch long and a quarter-inch wide that attaches directly to the right lower chamber of the heart, called the ventricle. “It is not implanted in the traditional way,” Mastrine said.
Laurel: Plans are being developed to move the Johnstown police and fire departments to a new location. City Manager Ethan Imhoff provided tentative details about the proposal during the Cambria Regional Chamber’s annual State of the City Address. Officials are also considering ways to improve the first department’s auxility stations on Ash Street and Fairfield Avenue. “We’ll be making an announcement soon on the Public Safety Building on relocation,” Imhoff said.
Barb: Marc Muffley, 40, faces federal criminal charges after he checked in a suitcase with an explosive device hidden in the lining on a flight to Florida, authorities said Wednesday. He is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors allege that the material was found in a suitcase Muffley had checked in at Lehigh Valley International Airport to Allegiant Air Flight 201, which was bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.