Laurel: The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced that Valerie E. Galczynski will be the new director of the children’s chorus, Inclined to Sing. She will succeed Kim Rauch. Galczynski was formerly a music educator at the Cambria Heights School District. Her vision for the group is one of “growth and musicianship.”
Laurel: Ben Royce, an incoming freshman at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and more than 300 fellow first-year students, gathered at three playgrounds in Johnstown – Park and Bond, Cedar and Wood and Village and Forest. They put down mulch, cleaned up courts and performed other duties. The community service project is an annual tradition for new UPJ students. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sherri Rae, school director of career services, started the cleanup roughly 10 years ago when she was the orientation organizer.
Barb: Jerry Lee Spaid, of Portage, was sentenced in Cambria County court after attempting to smuggle contraband into the Cambria County Prison in July 2020. He was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in a state correctional facility and 24 months probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III. When sentencing Spaid, Krumenacker said that he took into consideration his success of being clean, but also his 17 prior convictions.
Laurel: Matt Beaujon, one of the more successful wrestling coaches in Cambria County history, has stepped down at Westmont Hilltop. Cory Berchick, who has served as an assistant to Beaujon for the past half-dozen years, has been named the head coach. Beaujon plans to stay involved with the program as a volunteer assistant. “I’ve been at it for a long time,” Beaujon said. “It felt like the right time to get some new blood in there. I’ve always been around good guys that helped me coach. Cory was willing to take the helm, and I think he has the knowledge and the passion to do a good job of it.”
Laurel: A splash park was unveiled for children served by Alternative Community Resource Program at 917 Chestnut St., Johnstown. Mayor and ACRP Executive Director Frank Janakovic said he’s been working for five years on bringing the park to fruition. Janakovic said the park will be open first to children in ACRP programs, and then, he said, he has aims to open it to the broader community. The work so far has been paid for with funds from a $170,000 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant that ACRP obtained with the help of state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township.
Barb: The State Ethics Commission said the superintendent of Pittsburgh’s public schools submitted “negligent” reimbursements for travel and was improperly paid for days off when he was not working for the school district. The three-page order also said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet violated ethics rules by taking money for public appearances, speeches or presentations related to his public position. The commission ordered him to pay $1,750 to the state and $6,200 to the school district and to forfeit 14 vacation days. He also was directed to file amended financial disclosures for 2016-18.
