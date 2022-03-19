Laurel: The Rotary Club of Johnstown is raising money for United Kingdom-based ShelterBox, a disaster relief charity that packs tents and other supplies that are needed to support people left homeless by catastrophes and military conflicts. “With the crisis in Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of men, women and children have become homeless, and Johnstowners have an opportunity to assist,” Rotary Club Treasurer F. Patrick Petrell said. “This is something we all can do to help.” Rotary International has supported ShelterBox since 2000, and the Johnstown club has raised money for Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Texas and Haiti, he said.
Laurel: Pennsylvania Business Central’s Top 100 People edition gave a snapshot of people behind the businesses that are getting the job done in 2022. “In selecting this year’s honorees, we wanted to show the full spectrum of leadership – from the small entrepreneur to the CEO of a large corporation – that helps shape our communities and our lives,” Pennsylvania Business Central wrote in its online publication. Sixteen of the 100 honorees selected in late January lead businesses in Cambria County. The monthly business journal covers 23 counties in central Pennsylvania.
Laurel: LeRon Britt, a mail carrier in Johnstown, went above and beyond what was expected after last Saturday’s storm dumped six to eight inches of snow in the area. Johnstown resident Terri Halliday, a disabled U.S. military veteran who lives in the 8th Ward, heard her home alert system ring at about noon. “I began watching on my phone, and I saw a mail delivery truck,” she said. “The next thing I know, I see him coming up my steps with a snow shovel. He shoveled all the steps and cleared off my front deck. I was shocked but grateful.”
Barb: Gunfire on a playground during a fight among teenagers in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading left one young person dead and three others wounded, authorities said. Reading police said 15 to 30 young people, some from outside the city and all believed to be 16 to 18 years old, had gathered at the playground in Brookline Park “to engage in a fight.” They said gunfire from multiple individuals in the park then rang out. Police Chief Richard Tornielli said officers responding to the Monday shooting found one male victim dead. Three others were taken to Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds; all were reported in good condition.
Laurel: With customers from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Stone Company’s granite countertop business is growing, owner Chuck Tomljanovic said. For 18 years, the Stone Company has operated from Fairfield Avenue in Johnstown’s West End, where Tomljanovic grew up. The company’s January expansion to 219 Vine St., in downtown Johnstown was spurred by increased demand and continued growth. The Stone Company, operated by Tomljanovic and business partner Julie Napotnik, is among a crop of businesses settling in the city.
Laurel: Windber Area Middle School took part in the first Social and Emotional Learning Celebration Day. Bob Christner’s seventh-grade science students at the middle school attempted to squeeze homemade play dough into balloons for stress balls. “I really feel social-emotional learning has come to the forefront during the pandemic,” middle school Principal Jessica Shuster said. She noted the importance of checking on how students are doing day- to-day, how their relation- ships are and how they’re feeling.
Barb: Tatyanna Marie Lynn Simms, 23, was sentenced to probation for endangering the welfare of her child when drugs and weapons were found during a police raid of the home in which she was staying. She was sentenced to 23 months of probation by Judge Daivd J. Tulowitzki on Tuesday. Simms told the court that she had been actively working to obtain stable housing when the incident occurred and has since done so.
