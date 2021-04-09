Laurel: Portage-area fans of the game pickleball may soon have a new place to play. Borough council last month authorized more than $71,000 in upgrades at Crichton-McCormick Park, including resurfacing of a tennis court. Municipal leaders have now asked contractor J.W. Fleming Inc. of Duncansville to design a court that would be lined for either game. Pickleball, already played locally in places such as Westmont and Windber, is a paddle sport that includes elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong, with players hitting a plastic ball with holes, similar to a Wiffle ball, as our Randy Griffith reported.
Barb: A man wanted in a 2018 Reading homicide was taken into custody Tuesday in Lake Alfred, Florida. Pedro Sanchez-Laporte, 31, is accused of shooting four men to death in a crime connected with a drug-trafficking operation. One of the shooting victims was the defendant’s nephew, authorities said. Sanchez-Laporte will be returned by federal marshals to Pennsylvania to stand trial on murder, drug and firearms charges, the Associated Press reported.
Laurel: Cambria Heights High School students have been working on a “Last Photo Project” – gathering images that depict life before the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital design teacher Rachel Manack said she was inspired by a NBC News effort with the same name. Students created a collage featuring 88 contributed images and posted their finished slideshow on the district’s website and Facebook page. Sophomore Martina White suggested expanding the project to feature health-care workers. Great idea.
Barb: Prosecutors accused a former suburban Philadelphia police officer of sexual abuse involving four teenage boys decades ago when he was working with a youth drug prevention program. James Carey, 53, of Warminster Township, Bucks County, faces numerous counts of aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, official oppression, corruption of minors, and related offenses with alleged incidents occurring in 1996, 2000 and 2009. The accused now lives in Cape May Court House, New Jersey, and his attorney told the AP that defense team members “look forward to proving his innocence in court.”
Laurel: Bedford County leaders are planning a celebration 250 years in the making. Bedford County was founded on March 9, 1771 – a large tract that included all or portions of six other counties, including Cambria, Blair and Somerset. Bedford County Historical Society President Larry D. Smith said sestercentennial events will salute the county’s agricultural history, ties to the Civil War era and the arrival of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, along with other milestones. Local students created an artificial Anniversary Flame that is on display at the courthouse. “This is an event that has significance to the entire area, not just Bedford County,” Smith said.
Laurel: Bryan Beppler is leaving his post as Cambria County’s director of human resources to take a position as Richland Township’s executive director. The Cambria commissioners saluted Beppler for his 15 years of service during a meeting Wednesday. President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said Beppler “demonstrated professionalism and provided expertise on many issues.” Commissioner Scott Hunt, called Beppler “a stand-up guy,” adding: “I hate to see him go.”
Barb: Construction contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College, was charged by the state Office of Attorney General with stealing millions of dollars from its own workers while violating state and federal prevailing wage laws on public infrastructure projects supported by tax dollars. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the 70-year-old company faces four counts of theft related to $1.7 billion in state transportation construction contracts between 2003 and 2018. The AP reported that the AG’s office said the company “stole more than $20 million from workers’ fringe benefits such as retirement and health insurance, using the money to pad its bottom line, undercut competitors, and fund internal projects and company bonuses.”
