Laurel: Bernard Skubak, a Johnstown native, donated $1 million to Bishop McCort Catholic High School. He was inspired by the culture and dedication to in-person education throughout the COVID-19 pandemic at the school. Skubak, 70, has worked in the accounting, oil and natural gas, and real estate fields since graduating from McCort in 1969. He earned his undergraduate degree in accounting from St. Vincent College and headed to Columbus, Ohio, in 1973, where he still resides.
Laurel: Kadence Della Valle, a senior at Cambria Heights High School, has committed to playing volleyball at Mount Aloysius College. Playing college volleyball has been a goal of Della Valle’s since she first started playing in seventh grade. “It was always an idea I had in my head, but I wasn’t really sure how it would go,” Della Valle said. “Things really came into motion this year, and I think I worked really hard to be able to get this opportunity.”
Laurel: Operators of the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area have revamped their website to enable guests to book reservations online. The Que broke park usage records in 2021. Also, Summer’s Best 2 Weeks has established two funds in memory of the late Kenneth Dranzik, who managed the site from its inception through years of expansion and growth. “Ken poured his life into the recreation area – not just making sure people followed the rules, but also that their needs were being met there when they visited,” said Jason Smith, Summer’s Best 2 Weeks’ property director and a longtime colleague of Dranzik.
Barb: Shane Austin Musselman, 24, a registered six offender, was sentenced to 9 to 23 months in prison and up to 24 months of probation for sending nude photos to underage girls, according to police. It was discovered that Musselman had sent a minor female photos and attempted to pick her up while she was babysitting.
Laurel: A new program – the Pride Pantry – was launched at Greater Johnstown Middle School, the result of a partnership between the district, Communities in Schools and Cambria County Backpack Project. Students will have the choice of an on-the-go yogurt, a multigrain cereal bar, educational snack crackers or a fruit cup – one per day during transitional periods, such as on the way to the bus. All 650 students in the building will have access to the food items, which meet the Greater Johnstown School District Wellness Policy nutrition guidelines.
Laurel: Central City has found the officers needed to start up its police department this year. Two experienced Windber borough officers were hired to work part time on Central City’s fledgling force, according to Mayor Daniel Dabbs. After more than six months of work toward starting the department, it’s a big step forward. But it will be a few more months until either of the officers can start patrolling in Central City, he said.
Laurel: Cosie Aliquo, boys basketball coach at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, has reached the 250-victory milestone in his 14th season as head coach. Colleagues say Aliquo has always put the program first. Aliquo credits his players and assistant coaches, most of whom have been former Huskies players. “It has been a great honor to coach at Bishop Carroll for 14 years,” Aliquo said.
Barb: Austin Michael Yannella, 24, of Hastings, who pulled a gun on Patton’s police chief, was sentenced in Cambria County court to 7½ to 15 years in prison. Yannella was convicted in October on two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person and two counts each of simple assault and resisting arrest in a jury trial. Yannella also was found guilty of two summary traffic offenses.
