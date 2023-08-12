Laurel: Workers were unpacking kitchen equipment on Tuesday at 421 Main St., downtown Johnstown, another step forward in the creation of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s hands-on culinary school there. “This is an exciting time,” Penn Highlands President Steve Nunez said. Penn Highlands has already offered courses in the culinary field on its campus, but the school’s downtown endeavor is the result of a partnership with Greater Johnstown School District’s culinary arts program.
Laurel: Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is among the 20 top recommended hospitals in Pennsylvania based on patient surveys, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. The Windber hospital has earned many prestigious honors in the past five years, said Tom Kurtz, its president and CEO, who added: “But this recognition means more to us than all of those, because it comes from the people we truly care about, which is our patients.” Becker’s compiled a list of hospitals that patients are most likely to recommend in every state, based on survey data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.
Laurel: Cambria County Judge David J. Tulowitzki’s colleagues wished him well this week as he plans to retire on Sept. 30. “We will be adjusting the court schedule to accommodate the schedule matters between now and the end of the year, and we wish him very good luck in his retirement,” said President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III. Tulowitzki served as an assistant district attorney from the 1970s until 1992, when he was elected district attorney, a position he held until he was sworn in as a judge in December 2005. He had previously announced that he would not seek retention in 2025.
Barb: An outlaw motorcycle club member accused of killing an associate member and leaving his body in a crypt at a Philadelphia cemetery has been convicted of murder and other charges. Michael DiMauro, 51, shot David Rossillo Jr., 33, four times in Mount Moriah Cemetery in December 2017, then tied a rope around his neck, dragged him across the property with a car, and left him in an underground crypt, prosecutors said.
Laurel: The annual Cambria County Camp Cadet, hosted by Pennsylvania State Police, was held last week at Mount Aloysius College. Forty-one teens participated in the academy that taught them to work as a team, follow directions and become more confident. Director Eric White said that the goal is to get the teens to understand that they can get knocked down, but still get back up and keep going.
Laurel: Homewood at Spring House Estates, a Bedford County senior living facility, has added 10 new one- and two-bedroom personal care apartments to its Everett location. The new units feature around-the-clock nursing care, meals, housekeeping and laundry services, assistance with daily living activities, medication management, transportation, events and activities. “At Homewood at Spring House Estates, we are dedicated to empowering seniors to live their best lives, fostering independence and promoting overall well-being,” spokeswoman Maranda Miller said.
Laurel: The Somerset County Farm Bureau’s annual legislative tour on Aug. 4 illustrated how small farms play roles in the farm-to-fork process – starting with Larry and Nila Cogan’s Jenner Township farm, which raises piglets from 11 weeks to maturity. To raise healthy hogs, research shows, they need plenty of healthy carbohydrates and protein – including corn from Scott Rhoads’ Somerset County operation and soybeans from Mike Yachere’s Rockwood feed mill. Rhoads said his farm is able to provide produce as far away as West Virginia and Shippensburg, but like fellow farmers, a big part of his business is ensuring that local supply needs are met.
Laurel: Lancaster County-based farm equipment company Hoober Inc. is adding a full-service dealership on Commerce Drive, Friedens. It is planning to begin selling machinery from top lines by Case International, Kuhn Farming Equipment and Great Plains, among others, regional manager Mark Bonson said. Hoober plans to have the dealership fully operational by fall, expanding its local workforce to seven full-time employees. Larry Cogan said the company’s products are important for local farmers, who can otherwise be forced to look elsewhere for vital farm equipment and repairs.
