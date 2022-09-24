Laurel: Mark Ed, Dan Helsel, Natalie Kurchak and Rosie Sida will be recognized for their service by the Community Arts Center of Cambria County. The event, “Celebrating a Legacy,” will be held Friday at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont. “Celebrating a Legacy” was established in 2015 with the retirement of the arts center’s late executive director, Rose Mary Hagadus. It acknowledges individuals who have made an impact in the history of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County and the surrounding community.
Laurel: Ethan Kabler, operations director at MMI Door, has committed to sponsor another five area children through the Cambria County Backpack Project. “I know we’re going to commit to more sponsorships,” he said. “We’re not stopping.” Representatives from the project and members of the nonprofit’s board of directors presented a yard sign and certificate to Kabler and the employees of MMI Door in recognition of their support on Monday at a special kickoff event for the “Sponsor a Child” campaign. This is the second year the Sidman company has participated in the campaign. It is now up to 10 children sponsored through the program.
Laurel: Park Home, a new family-owned furniture store, is set to open Oct. 1 at 600 Galleria Drive in Richland Township. Tony Belskey, a longtime Wolf Furniture employee, will be a familiar face when people walk into the new furniture store. “To see another family company come to the area is fantastic,” Belskey said. “It will be well-received. I’m happy to see a family company come back to the market area and put furniture into people’s homes.” Travis Muccitelli co-owns Park Home with his brother and father.
Barb: Officer Eric Ruch Jr., a white Philadelphia police officer, was convicted Wednesday of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge in the fatal shooting of Dennis Plowden Jr., an unarmed Black motorist shot six seconds after the officer arrived on the scene. Ruch told jurors he feared for his life when he fired at Plowden as he sat on a sidewalk after crashing a car during a high-seed chase. He said Plowden had his left hand raised, but kept his right hand hidden despite police orders. The officer said he could not take cover and feared he would be shot. Only later did he realize the Plowden was unarmed, the defense said.
Laurel: Hunter Smith, a junior at Westmont Hilltop High School, completed his Eagle Scout project for Westmont Troop 217. He worked for seven weeks constructing a transquil waterfall at SEADS Garden Center in Westmont. Surrounded by colorful flowers, the water feeds the fish pond in the heart of the idyllic garden center. “It provides aesthetic and it looks fantastic,” SEADS owner Vince Lovenduski said of Smith’s work.
Laurel: Boswell Borough officials have received more than $205,000 through the Commonweath Financing Authority to begin addressing the patchwork system of viaducts and pipes that are designed to guide the water down Allegheny Street to Route 601. The borough will likely be able to begin upgrading the system in 2023. “Since Boswell Borough was established in 1905, that system has been piecemealed together, but it’s never been upgraded,” Larry Williams, borough council president, said.
