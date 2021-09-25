Laurel: Christina Rush had worked at Diamond-MT since she graduated from high school 16 years ago. Diamond-MT was sold to a global company in May, but all of its jobs – about 30 – are staying in Johnstown, which Rush is happy about. Specialty Coatings Systems, which has coating facilities worldwide and owns it own supply chains, bought Diamond-MT. For 20 years, Diamond-MT grew in Johnstown, founded by Mel Popovich and Thomas Horn – the “M” and “T” in Diamond-MT. The “Diamond” was for Popovich’s love of baseball.
Laurel: Organizers behind Somerset County’s annual Red Ribbon Week are adapting their anti-drug push to appeal to the YouTube generation. Through Somerset County Drug-Free Communities, a digital video contest is being added for fourth-grade through 12th-grade students across the county. “We’re just trying to keep up with the times – something (students) are good at,” said Rebecca Mull, community program coordinator for UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes Center, noting that digital video creation is almost “second-nature” for many students. Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug prevention and awareness program in schools, delivering a different “drug-free” message to youth, Mull said.
Laurel: Alan DuBreucq, Cambria Heights High School principal, waited nervously for this year’s U.S. Department of Education’s list of National Blue Ribbon Schools to be announced. His school was listed among 13 recipients of the honor in Pennsylvania. There were 375 schools recognized across the country, including Everett Area High School and Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School, according to a release from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Cambria Heights officials want to have a celebratory event in the near future.
Barb: Bryn Michael Kaelin, 34, of Northern Cambria, was sentenced to prison on six charges of child pornography in Cambria County court on Sept. 16 after entering a no-contest plea in June. He was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years and three months in prison, and a maximum of 20 years and six months, by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein. Stipulations of the plea include that Kaelin will register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law; will have no access to the internet, as this is not his first offense; and will not have unsupervised access to children under the age of 18.
Laurel: Golfers from across the region will have some fun while supporting a good cause during the annual Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran event over the Columbus Day weekend. For three days – Oct. 9-11 – nonmembers will be able to play at Windber Country Club. Their $25 entry fees and other money raised through donations, raffles and sponsorships will be given to Veteran Community Initiatives and the Michael J. Novosel Foundation. Both organizations assist wounded veterans.
Laurel: Forest Hills senior Jackson Arrington and Bishop McCort Catholic eighth-grader Bo Bassett each notched victories at FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1 event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Arrington, a two-time PIAA champion who has committed to wrestle at North Carolina State, knocked off the nation’s top-ranked 145-pounder, beating Iowa’s Hunter Garvin 4-3. Bassett beat Illinois’ Seth Mendoza 19-8 in the event’s first-ever “Futures Match.” That’s an impressive performance for Cambria County in one of the nation’s most exclusive events.
Barb: Ian Robert Anderson, 26, was sentenced in the Cambria County court for assaulting a boy in Northern Cambria. He was sentenced to one to two years of confinement and three years of probation by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry after pleading no contest to charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.