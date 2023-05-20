Laurel: Somerset County students from Rockwood Area, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Berlin Brothersvalley schools helped bring life to Somerset Lake, a 253-acre manmade site, by releasing channel catfish raised in the classrooms and delivering hemlock habitats to help them grow. The students loaded concrete blocks and pine pieces of recycled Christmas trees into the middle of the wooden structures on the banks of the lake. They joined Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission staff, including Lake Habitat Section Chief Ben Page, on a boat to drop two of the habitats into the lake. “These structures are very important for the future of Somerset Lake,” Page said, noting they’ll collect algae that draws in small fish over time.
Laurel: Greater Johns-town High School Key Club members planted flowers at the Bedford Street off-ramp of the Johnstown Expressway downtown. Rebecca Corte, Key Club adviser, said she has worked with the students for about 10 years planting flowers at the off ramp. The group planted 2,000 flowers. The project is sponsored by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the site is maintained by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Johnstown.
Laurel: The city of Johnstown and Vision Together 2025 are launching a program designed to financially support groups that are working to enhance city neighborhoods. Johnstown allocated $150,000 in federal American Rescue Plan money to the effort. Each of the 15 organizations that operate as part of the Greater Johnstown United Neighborhoods Association, a Vision Together 2025 capture team, will be eligible for up to $10,000. A group must prove that it is formally established and representative of a neighborhood in order to apply for funding.
Barb: Nine railcars from a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Lawrence County, with no hazardous chemicals on board and no reported injuries, fire department and company officials said. The derailment happened late on May 10 outside New Castle. The derailment came amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide after a fiery derailment in February of Norfolk Southern railcars in East Palestine, Ohio, after which half of the town’s 5,000 residents were evacuated as emergency responders burned chemicals to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.
Laurel: Dakota Delattre, a Cambria Heights High School senior, has received a full-tuition scholarship to Penn State Altoona from the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. Delattre was surprised with his award at the academic banquet at the high school. “When Dakota graduates college, he’ll join a select group of young adults as a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force or the United State Space Force,” Air Force 2nd Lt. Alex Edwards said. Delattre said he set his sights on the Air Force because he wanted to give back to his community and country.
Laurel: Former Jerry Garcia Band member Melvin Seals & JPG will headline the 26th annual Highlands Health benefit concert Aug. 26 at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown. The Laurel Highlands’ own FlowerChild band will open the show. Rosalie Danchanko, Highlands Health president and CEO, said, “Having this caliber band is awesome. They are going to play the music that we’ve grown up with – or at least I did.” Highlands Health is the region’s free medical clinic, providing medical care for those with limited medical insurance or none at all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.