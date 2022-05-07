Laurel: A milestone was reached at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber in the ongoing effort to save lives. The Institute on Friday celebrated its 10,000th breast tissue donor for the Clinical Breast Care Project, a translational research care environment that helps lead the way in the fight against breast disorders and cancer. “This is celebrating the 10,000th donor, but it’s truly celebrating 10,000 donors,” said Tom Kurtz, president and CEO of the institute. “Every one of them is an individual and everyone has a story.”
Laurel: More than $200,000 in funding for area groups was announced by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies during an event on Monday at Greater Johnstown High School. “One privilege of being at the Community Foundation is getting to see where the needs are, but also getting to see where we can help,” CFA President Mike Kane said. Most of the 63 grants provided to nonprofits in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties range from $1,000 to $5,000 for the spring awards.
Laurel: An ongoing effort to develop a trail loop around Somerset Lake will approach the one-mile mark later this year. The second phase of the project kicked off last Friday, extending a segment of Somerset Lake Nature Park Trail to Wood Duck Road. Project partners also dedicated the Matthew Barndt Memorial Pavilion, which was donated by a Somerset County family at the site in memory of their son, Matthew, who died in 2020. Lindsey Pyle, Parks and Trails coordinator, said the new section, just under a half-mile long, will connect the path to the lake’s boat launch.
Barb: Thieves rifled through unlocked vehicles in Upper Yoder Township Monday night and Tuesday morning, making off with a firearm, a purse and some cash, authorities said. Four vehicles on Rolling Hills Road, one on Coon Ridge Road and one on Derrick Lane were targeted, acting police Chief John Blake said. In most of these, they were walking down the street grabbing door handles,” he said.
Laurel: Bailey Shriver and Jyelle Miller, seniors at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, announced their intentions last Friday in a signing ceremony. Shriver will play basketball at Caldwell University, an NCAA Division II school in New Jersey. Miller is set to join the esports team at St. Francis University. Shriver led the state in assists as a junior and senior. The 5-foot-7 point guard finished 10th in the country by averaging 8.2 assists per game this past season. Miller will major in marine biology at St. Francis. A chance to blend his passion for video games had Miller hooked.
Laurel: Windber Area and Richland high schools have once again taken the top regional sports for education and a variety of other criteria, according to this year’s U.S. News and World Report “Best Pennsylvania High Schools” roundup. In the Somerset metro area, Windber was the top contender and now holds a state rank of 172nd – moving up five spots from last year’s rank of 177th. Richland took the top spot for the Johnstown metro area. The school also logged a state rank of 218th – a significant increase from last year’s 245th place.
