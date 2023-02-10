Laurel: The new Sweet Spot ice cream and candy shop completes the food court at The Johnstown Galleria. Damien Tackett, a Nanty Glo native, his wife, Jackie, and their son, David, moved back to the area from New York following the COVID-19 pandemic. Their shop will open in April and will serve treats made with local Galliker’s Dairy ice cream and Blair Candy Company products.
Laurel: The Greater Johnstown High School Welding Club is constructing bike racks to place around the city with a grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. “It’s great for the kids because it gives them ownership in the community,” welder instructor and club adviser Richard Johns said. Johns was contacted by Michael Cook, who oversees the Cambria Regional Chamber’s recreation economy committee, about the project, and the two began sorting out the details.
Barb: Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges accusing him of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart. Crusius faces a potential death sentence if he’s convicted on a state capital murder charge in the 2019 shooting that killed 23 people. Prosecutors have said that he drove more than 10 hours from his hometown near Dallas to commit the shooting in the largely Latino border city and he published a document online shortly before the shooting that said it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”
Laurel: The Office of State Fire Commissioner’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program released funding to more than 50 fire and emergency medical services departments in Cambria County. Funding is available to all of the state’s fire companies, EMS departments and volunteer rescue squads that fill out the necessary paperwork. Money can be used for facilities, equipment, debt reduction, training, recruitment and cost-saving initiatives. “We need to do all we can – and then some – to back our volunteer fire companies and emergency medical services providers,” said state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, a former police chief and volunteer fireman.
Laurel: Rodney Reider was named chief executive officer at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, and market president of Conemaugh Health System, effective Feb. 20. Reider replaces Bill Caldwell who originally planned to step down on Dec. 31, but agreed to stay on until a replacement was named. Reider was chosen through a selection process led by Lifepoint Health, one of the partners in Duke LifePoint Healthcare, Conemaugh’s parent company.
Barb: Arlaya Lee Morris, 41, was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in state prison on Wednesday after she was accused of killing a man in the city’s Hornerstown section in April 2022. Morris entered a guilty plea to murder in the third degree last year before Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in relation to the shooting death of Elliot West and was sentenced to serve 10 to 30 years, which was part of the terms of the plea agreement.
Laurel: David Keiser, of Johnstown, gave a Japanese military Arisaka bolt-action rifle to the Cambria County Veterans Memorial Museum on Tuesday. The rifle was in the possession of his father, Jack E. Keiser, who was an Army medic during World War II and did not carry a firearm, only a machete. “I don’t know how he got this,” Keiser said. “It was in the house. He never talked about it. He had a couple of Bronze Stars. He wasn’t a real big hero. He was just a guy who did his job.” The rifle will be decommissioned and then displayed with other guns at the museum that is located inside the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
