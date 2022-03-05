Laurel: The steel tracks under Johns-town’s historic Inclined Plane will soon be lifted from the hillside for replacement. It’s part of a more than $15 million rehabilitation project that Cambria County Transit Authority officials said will also halt traffic on Edgehill Drive. The detour is needed because the team of contractors, including project lead Mosites Construction and Development, need to use a portion of the road as a job site to park heavy equipment and supplies, CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said. “We know people are going to miss the Incline,” she said. “But this is a sign of progress. It’s a good day that we’re seeing this project moving forward.’
Laurel: 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s broadband network will likely soon receive a major upgrade. On Monday, the venue’s authority voted to finalize a bid process for the work. “Right now, the infrastructure in the building is antiquated,” Chris Glessner, the authority’s chairman, said. Bids will be received and presentations given before the authority makes a decision on what company to hire.
Laurel: The Greater Johnstown School Board approved a series of motions to spend a total of more than $280,000 on new scoreboards in the district. “We have to replace what hasn’t been replaced for 20 years because it supports a big part of our school district culture, which is athletics,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. The district approved the purchase, with the use of the COSTARS contract program, of a scoreboard for Trojan Stadium at $219,000; Doc Stofko Gymnasium, $30,400; the Trojan Softball Field, $7,900; and a new marquee at the high school for $29,100. All of these will be supplied by Daktronics Inc.
Barb: Major League Baseball has canceled Opening Day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most. Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations. Players won’t be paid for missed games.
Laurel: For the first time, the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Cambria Regional Chamber to host the annual Mega Show builders event – in doing so, shifting the event to Cambria County and the Johnstown Galleria. Somerset County Chamber Executive Director Ron Aldom said the initial need to relocate the home, garden and business expo arose after a local business, Wheeler Brothers, moved into a vacant retail space that the show had been renting in recent years. “The fact our larger industrial and retail spaces in Somerset County are full is a good thing, but we don’t have a space big enough here for it anymore,” Aldom said.
Laurel: The former St. Columba Roman Catholic Church is finding new life with a transformation into a performing arts venue. Founded by Irish immigrants in 1882, St. Columba is a combination church and school that survived the 1889 Johnstown Flood and still stands at Chestnut Street and 10th Avenue in the city’s Cambria City section. In 2001, 1901 Church Inc. purchased three buildings and reopened one as The Grand Halle on Broad Street, sold a second and is now in the planning phases of repurposing St. Columba. “We’re working toward pursuing a theater for dramatic arts in the building, and reopening Columba to the public for the first time since it closed,” said Dave Hurst, project manager for The Steeples Project, which is sponsored by 1901 Church Inc.
