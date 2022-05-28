Laurel: Conemaugh Valley High School five-sport athlete Anna Gunby announced her intention to attend Westminster College and compete in women’s basketball and track and field. With the Conemaugh Valley Blue Jays, Gunby starred in basketball, softball, volleyball, track and field and was part of the cheer squad. “I picked basketball and track because they’re my two favorite sports, definitely, and I feel like I can do my best in college in those,” Gunby said.
Laurel: David Krouse, a Berlin Brothersvalley graduate, will represent the United States from June 22 to 24 at the IMMAF Pan American Mixed Martial Arts Championships in Monterrey, Mexico. Krouse’s coach, Danillo Villefort, of Indio Dojo in Pittsburgh, nominated Krouse for the U.S. team, and is expecting big things from the heavyweight. “I think he’s going to win, otherwise I wouldn’t send him,” said Villefort, a former jiu jitsu world champion and UFC veteran. “I don’t send people to take pictures.”
Laurel: Nearly 100 volunteers teamed up to help with Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s annual “Beautification Day” on May 21, sprucing up the city’s business district from Main Street to Iron Street and around Central Park. “This is our 15th year, and that’s kind of a hurrah for us because thanks to all of these local volunteers, we’re able to clean up the entire downtown now,” said Mark Lazzari, the partnership’s clean-up committee chairman. Volunteer teams also included crews from 1st Summit Bank, CamTran, Wessel & Co. and Vision Together 2025’s greenways capture team; The EADS Group, Beginnings Inc. and Puchko Financial; and members of Crown American Associates and the Cambria Regional Chamber.
Laurel: Through an effort spearheaded by Somerset Conservation District, a 55-panel rooftop solar project was introduced Tuesday, signaling the first county building to go solar, conservation district Manager Len Lichvar said. The projected 26,500-kilowatt hours of energy a year the system will generate will be enough to power the first floor of Partners Hall, which houses the conservation district and three other offices. “I hope we continue these projects in Somerset County,” conservation district Chairman Roger Latuch said, “because renewable energy is our future.”
Laurel: Spearheaded by a volunteer crew and more than $27,000 worth of fundraising, efforts are underway to brighten up the Central City Recreation Park, and add a multi-level jungle gym-style playground for children and a disc golf course. “We’re excited to get it ready,” said Jennifer Jarvis, a co-founder of the Christmas in the Park group that launched the effort.
Laurel: The Learning Lamp leaders joined the state Department of Community and Economic Development officials Tuesday to break ground on an approximately $2 million renovation and expansion project that will add six new classrooms and two indoor playrooms – more than doubling the Somerset County child care center’s capacity, from 60 children to 134, said Leah Spangler, the nonprofit’s CEO. “This work is the foundation on which our community rests,” Spangler said.
