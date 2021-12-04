Laurel: The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College marketing and communications team has been awarded four National Council for Marketing and Public Relations Medallion Awards. Since 2015, the market team has won 26 Medallions and Paragon Awards. The Penn Highlands group is made up of Raymond Weible Jr., director of marketing and communications; Andrew Podolak, strategic communications coordinator; and Troy Bugosh, visual communication and marketing manager.
Laurel: Applications are now open for a $800,000 state grant to help veterans find career opportunities. The fund will allow the commonwealth to support several workforce development projects with up to $200,000 each to implement employment programs to help address barriers facing veterans. “These men and women sacrificed to defend our freedoms, but often face challenges when their service has ended,” state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said in a press release.
Laurel: George Griffith, who operated the Flower Barn at Grandview Greenhouses on Millcreek Road for more than 50 years, donated nine acres of mostly hillside land to the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy to expand a park below the Johnstown Inclined Plane. The land will serve as a peaceful “buffer” on one side of the 103-acre park, which will likely see construction of a river park beginning in 2022 and business proposals sought for a zip line “adventure” course, Conemaugh Valley Conservancy President Tim Messer said.
Laurel: Five area players were named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team. Seniors Trent Rozich, of District 6 Class 2A champion Richland High School; Connor Oechslin, of district runner-up Westmont Hilltop; and Jack Pletcher, of Rockwood, were named to the PSCA boys team. Junior Anna Steinbeck, of the District 5-1A champion Windber Area High School squad, and senior Sabrina Zimmerman, of Westmont Hilltop, each took spots on the girls squad.
Laurel: A standout dual-threat quarterback for Bedford, Mercury Swaim announced his commitment to play at St. Francis University, Loretto, where he is projected as an outside linebacker. He passed and rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a senior this season. This season, Swaim completed 65 of 123 passes for 1,225 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He had 2,261 total yards this fall.
Barb: Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old boy was charged with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured more at a Michigan high school, authorities said as they revealed additional details, including a meeting between troubled officials and his parents just a few hours before the bloodshed. No motive was offered by Oakland County authorities, a day after violence at Oxford High School. But prosecutor Karen McDonald said the shooting was premeditated, based on a “mountain of digital evidence” against Crumbley.
