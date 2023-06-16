Laurel: The Cambria County Veterans Memorial Museum recently took possession of a World War II-era Heart Shield Bible – a military-issued Bible with a metal cover that was designed to fit into a soldier’s chest pocket, over the heart, providing spiritual and perhaps physical protection. This one, according to its identification page, was owned by Sgt. Curtis A. Boyer, a Johnstown resident who received it in 1943 while serving in Iceland. He kept the book until he died in 1964. It later came into the hands of Boyer’s step-granddaughter, who – after failing to find relatives of Boyer’s in Johnstown to return it to – mailed the Bible to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 155 in Geistown. VFW members decided to donate the book to the veterans’ museum, located at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown. “It’s a great local piece that shows the day-to-day activities of somebody living in war and what they would do to escape the war and count their blessings, so to speak,” curator Matthew Paterson said.
Laurel: Galliker’s Dairy Co. has donated a Freightliner truck to the diesel mechanic program at Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School in Ebensburg. “It’s definitely going to help out a lot,” diesel instructor Justin Behory said. He noted that having the truck as a learning tool will reinforce what he’s teaching and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the machine’s operations.
Laurel: A few thousand Jehovah’s Witnesses from multiple states attended last weekend’s convention at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. It was the first such convention held in person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It turned out amazingly well,” said program overseer Joel Akmal, of Blairsville. “You couldn’t ask for anything better, to be honest with you. It came to fruition just perfectly.”
Laurel: The Ebensburg Cambria Public Library threw a block party on its lawn on Sunday to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Library Vice President Susie Huber said she was pleased with the turnout. A declaration from Ebensburg Borough Mayor Randy Datsko stressed the importance of community libraries. The library first opened its doors on May 19, 1923, in a single room of the YMCA located in what now is the Noon-Collins Inn.
Laurel: Johnstown native Leah P. Hollis has been named the new associate dean for access, equity and inclusion in the Penn State College of Education. She will coordinate and support the advancement of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging activities across college structures. Hollis views the new position as a good combination of her background in administration and her research in workplace bullying in higher education, as well as a chance to lead by example.
Barb: A section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway, Interstate 95, was destroyed on Sunday in Philadelphia as a result of a fiery tractor-trailer wreck that killed the truck’s driver. The critical transportation artery will be closed in both directions for weeks, snarling traffic as the summer travel season kicks into high gear. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg predicted that disruptions of trucking routes will cause shipping costs to rise. Crews will work 24 hours a day until the road can be reopened, officials said.
Laurel: Cambria County officials and stakeholders last week showed off the PulsePoint Respond cellphone app and how it works when someone is suffering a cardiac arrest. Dan Blackburn, Cambria County Department of Emergency Services operations supervisor, said that when a cardiac arrest is called in to 911, the app will alert registered users who are nearby and allow them to respond. The app also shows the locations of nearby automated external defibrillators, or AEDs. Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator and 911 director, said that he is working to get all AED in the county registered in the app, including their locations.
Laurel: The new Johnstown Storywalk at the Point is officially open along the Johnstown Greenways Trail, also known as the Ironworks Trail, which begins on Johns Street near Peoples Natural Gas Park and continues to the footbridge that leads to the Cambria City section of the city. Stations along the Storywalk feature a chosen picture book split into sequential sections for children and their parents to explore. It’s the twin of a similar Storywalk located in Stackhouse Park in Westmont, near the Luzerne Street entrance.
