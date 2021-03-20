Laurel: Christy Sweeney’s sixth-grade class at Ferndale Area Elementary has initiated an innovative and inspiring school-wide plastic recycling program. The effort – dubbed “Every Bottle Back” – was prompted by a class reading assignment that helped the youngsters understand the threat plastics present for the environment. The students researched the issue, Sweeney said, and came up with the idea for a recycling program. They have been painting drop-off containers and each floor of the school now has a collection spot. “I think this is going to help the animals and help the planet,” sixth-grader Christian Berkofsky said.
Laurel: Forest Hills junior Jackson Arrington won his second PIAA Class AA wrestling championship on March 12 in his typical dominant fashion – a 10-3 win over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brandan Chletsos. He won a state title as a freshman and finished third as a sophomore, and said the second trip to the top of the podium “feels better” than that first victory in 2019. The North Carolina State recruit was 29-0 this year and is 104-6 for his career. His Rangers team then won the District 6 team title on Thursday.
Laurel: Johnstown Christian School beat out 10 other entries to claim the top prize in the PA Central First Lego League competition. The Robojays had taken second place for the region in 2020. The last time Johnstown Christian won first place was in 2014. “It was great to see they built on the success of last year,” coordinator and teacher Eric Yacko said after the Robojays learned they had won.
Barb: A U.S. Postal Service worker in Erie has recanted his claim of backdated presidential election ballots in November, a story that sparked outrage and prompted a federal investigation. The results of that probe show no evidence that managers at the post office took steps to harm Republican Donald Trump’s chances of winning re-election. The employee initially said on a widely shared video that he overheard a conversation between the postmaster and a supervisor that involved backdating ballots received after polls closed. He later told agents he heard a conversation “and assumed it was about backdating ballots.” The investigation report says the man “acknowledged he had no evidence of any backdated presidential ballots.”
Laurel: The Johnstown Area Heritage Association says a $22,000 gift from Lee Initiatives Health & Wellness Endowment will allow the organization to move forward with a project to replace an aging elevator at the Frank & Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center. Needing $92,000 for a new elevator, JAHA launched a campaign last January and about 100 people and groups donated. President and CEO Richard Burkert said the money that took the organization to its goal was “an answered prayer.”
Laurel: Hats off to Richland School District, which awarded Korean War veteran Shimer Bruce Berkey his diploma – 72 years after he left school to join the Army. Berkey, 89, was honored in a ceremony Wednesday, decked out in a red Richland cap and gown. Berkey’s daughter, Karen Metzger, said the school district went “well beyond anything we expected them to do.” Berkey called the moment “unbelievable.”
Barb: A western Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to a murder charge Tuesday in a case involving the shooting death of a 3-year-old. Marlin Pritchard of Pittsburgh had told police he was sleeping next to the girl with a loaded pistol-grip shotgun under his pillow and awoke to a loud bang, the Associated Press reported. Pritchard said he slept with a gun because he was the target of threats. A second child who was in the bed was not harmed.
Laurel: Conemaugh Township Area High School junior trombonist Samuel Worst got the best news possible recently – that he had been selected to participate in the National Association for Music Education’s All-Eastern Honors Ensemble. The March 4-6 festival will be a virtual event. The Davidsville student had advanced through district, regional and state festivals before an audition for the national program. “I was so excited to be selected, I really didn’t know what to do,” said Worst, the first Conemaugh Township student to earn national honors since 2003.
