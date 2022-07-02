Laurel: The Veterans and Athletes United Fallen Heroes Memorial, a 28-foot-wide tribute to American service members who gave their lives in the nation’s post-9/11 wars, will be on display through Monday at Patriot Park, 6150 Lincoln Highway, near Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County. The memorial is comprised of 7,056 red, silver and blue dog tags laid out to create a six-foot-tall American flag. “I think it’s important to remember why those more than 7,000 people won’t be home with their families, or picnicking this weekend for July 4th with their families,” said Randy Musser, Patriot Park co-founder.
Laurel: Johnstown native Tom Getty, a filmmaker, has written his second book “How to Make Blockbuster Movie Trailers” to help filmmakers market their work and produce movie trailers. “There’s books on how to do everything. Making movies ... communications, public speaking, but there’s never been a book on how to make movie trailers,” Getty said, who was a filmmaker since he was about 8 years old. After studying his craft in college, he wrote and directed two movies – “Emulation” and “Rising Fear,” which was later retitled “America Has Fallen” in 2016.
Barb: Fifty-one people died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat on Monday. It was the deadliest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico, and the death count was the highest ever from a smuggling attempt in the United States, according to Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio. “This is a horror that surpasses anything we’ve experienced before,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “And it’s sadly a preventable tragedy.” More than a dozen people – their bodies hot to the touch – were taken to hospitals, including four children. Most of the dead were males.
Laurel: Thomas Facciani and Derek Hayes battled for the 2022 City Golf Championship at Berkley Hills Golf Course. Both were tied heading into the final hole, when Hayes narrowly missed his putt for birdie, and Facciani buried his shorter putt to win by one stroke over his close friend. “It feels good to play well, make a couple putts and play with some friends that I haven’t seen in a while,” said Facciani, who also won in 2012 and 2019. Facciani and Hayes have combined to claim the past six city championships.
Laurel: Hundreds of motorcycles came through Johnstown last week for Thunder in the Valley. Lisa Rager, Visit Johnstown’s executive director, said the motorcycle rally had optimal weather, with sun and warm temperatures prevailing for the four days, and was well-attended throughout. “We had a fabulous Saturday ... and a nice Friday, so I think the attendance was good and a good time was pretty well had by everybody that came,” Rager said. “It was just the nice atmosphere that it always is, and people enjoy themselves and enjoy seeing our town and our community and coming back year after year.” Bands played on stages in Central Park, Suppes Ford Biker Mall and Peoples Natural Gas Park, along with live-action stunt shows, parades, motorcycle rides and local and out-of-town vendors throughout the city.
Laurels: About a dozen Johnstown firefighters trained on compressed natural gas vehicles Wednesday at CamTran headquarters, 502 Maple Ave. in the city’s Woodvale section. Johnny Neal, manager of safety at Trillium CNG, taught first responders how to handle accidents involving CNG-powered vehicles. “Basically, they need to know how to react if there is a fire,” Neal said.
