Laurel: The Relief Society from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints in Johnstown left hats, gloves and scarves to wool socks and infant items for those in need in downtown’s Central Park on Jan. 21. Members continued the long-standing tradition by stringing bags full of cold-weather gear across benches in the city’s green space, where individuals can stop and take what they need. “Our motto is ‘Charity never faileth,’ ” Relief Society board President Sherri Taylor said. “A lot of love and care was put into each one of these.”
Laurel: A line of vehicles was traveling Friday on U.S. Route 22 and I-99 to the Bryce Jordan Center in State College to cheer on 149-pounder Max Murin, a Central Cambria High School graduate and two-time PIAA champion. The NCAA Division I top-ranked, defending national team champion Penn State University (10-0, 3-0 Big Ten) wrestled second-ranked University of Iowa (12-0, 5-0). “You don’t ever get to see the No. 1 and No. 2 teams wrestle. To be able to sit in the stands and know that one of your own guys is on the mat, this is huge,” said Bob Nikolishen, former wrestling coach for the Red Devils.
Laurel: After more than a decade, the pep band returned to Greater Johns-town High School basketball games. The group has 13 members who play percussion, brass and wind instruments. “I thought it was something the students here would enjoy and something I thought they should be part of,” band director Tyler Roland said. Before each game, the band gets together to practice for a bit before tip-off and then goes out to provide the players and crowd with entertainment throughout all four quarters.
Barb: Johnstown police responded to a shots-fired incident Monday afternoon on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham section of the city. Authorities discovered the body of Marvin L. Price, 41, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked near St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church and Greater Johnstown’s Park Avenue School. Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Price was targeted in the shooting and there is no danger to Johnstown residents. “The reason behind the shooting, we don’t quite know yet,” Neugebauer said. Police are searching for the gunman and a motive. Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Laurel: The flood control basin along Elk Run in Stackhouse Park is restored and once again functioning properly after years of neglect, officials said. Ligonier Construction Co. workers removed approximately 300 tri-axle truck loads of material from the catchment area at the end of Norton Road that had become clogged with sediment, trees and brush. Debris was preventing the basin and dam from operating correctly, which led to occasional flooding in the city’s West End and negative inspections by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Protection, said Johnstown Public Works Director Jared Campagna. “Obviously, it provides more stability for residents downstream for that to be functioning properly, as well as it keeps us in the good graces with the Army Corps and DEP,” Campagna said.
Barb: Authorities found 72-year-old Huu Can Tran Sunday dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van he used to flee a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, California, after killing 10 people and wounding 10 more (one of whom later died at a hospital) on Jan. 21 during Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. The shooting sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities in the Los Angeles area and cast a shadow over Lunar New Year festivities around the country. Other cities sent extra officers to watch over the celebrations. “The community was in fear thinking that they should not go to any events because there was an active shooter,” U.S. Rep. Judy Chu said. Also, a dozen people were injured early Sunday morning during a shooting at Dior Bar & Lounge, a Baton Rouge nightclub, authorities in Louisiana said. “This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts,” Baton Rouge police Chief Murphy Paul said.
