Laurel: Katie McCombie, 8, of Nicktown, won the national title in her division in the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run final round on Oct. 30 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. McCombie was one of four finalists who participated in the age 7-8 softball division during the event. “It was awesome, so fun and exciting,” her mother Adele McCombie said in a text.
Laurel: Bottle Works in Johnstown’s Cambria City section received $500,000 toward a project to renovate a portion of the structure and install a new pavilion. According to state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, the funds were received through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. “The Bottle Works has become a significant community asset serving the people of the region,” said Don Zucco, vice chairman of Bottle Works.
Barb: Joshua Michael Gorgone, 27, was sentenced to life in state prison without the possibility of parole by Judge Tamara Bernstein for the murder of Denise Williams. He was also sentenced to an additional eight years and seven months to 24 years for the other charges in the case. “I’m sorry for the life you chose and the sentence you’re about to receive,” said Karlee Williams, daughter of the victim. Gorgone was accused of stabbing Williams nearly 70 times in his Geistown Borough apartment after she arranged to purchase a miniature refrigerator from him on April 5, 2021.
Laurel: State lawmakers announced $5.8 million in projects spanning from Loretto to southern Somerset County, in a follow-up to more than $2.5 million in Johnstown projects, including work to revamp Main Street and Bottle Works’ Tulip Building. Among the largest awards, Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company was awarded $2.3 million to demolish its current station and replace it with one that will include bunk rooms, showers and a second-floor banquet hall. John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County Airport received a $1.5 million boost, Highland Ventures in Somerset received more than $500,000, the YMCA of Indiana County received $2 million, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will receive $500,000 to renovate the museum and The Learning Lamp in Somerset was awarded $500,000.
Laurel: Girl Scout Troop 60122 members Gabrielle Stufft, a seventh-grader at Westmont Hilltop High School, and Stephanie White, a freshman at Greater Johnstown High School – created Buddy Benches to earn their Silver Award. “We hope they learn leadership. They had to learn how to organize and lead their way through this,” troop leader Missy Spaugy said. Westmont Hilltop Elementary School and Greater Johnstown Middle School each received two benches that were tailored to the school’s colors.
Laurel: Many sports wrap up the season winning titles on the field and on the floor. The Bedford Bisons (18-1-1) edged the Somerset Golden Eagles (14-4-2) in overtime and penalty kicks to win the District 5 Class 2A boys soccer title game at Windber Stadium. Bedford advanced to face District 9 foe St. Marys Area. Richland Ramblers celebrated a 5-1 win in the District 5 Class 1A girls soccer championship game played against Rockwood Rockets. Conemaugh Township High School girls volleyball team conquered Shade in the District 5 championship game in a 3-1 win. United Lions upended the top-seeded Richland Rams 2-0 for the District 6 Class 1A boys soccer championship.
