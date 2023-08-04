Laurel: Cambria County Box 11, a volunteer organization formed in January, helps first responders during house fires, vehicle crashes and other emergencies. The team of more than 15 volunteers arrives on scene with a rehab and support vehicle, providing first responders with food, water, tents, heaters, fans and clothing. The need for support staff is critical, Box 11 Chief Jim McCann said: “In this day and age, there’s been a drastic decline in first responders. They’re being taxed more than ever, working harder, working longer.” James Boring, public safety specialist for the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency, said that the team effort to get Box 11 up and running included the Cambria County EMA and the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association.
Laurel: Sawyer Wantiez, of Mineral Point, penned the book “The Day I Was a Car,” which was inspired by a dream. The 8-year-old created a 23-page book with artificial intelligence-generated photos of race cars. “I wanted to write a book because Papa said even kids can write books,” Wantiez said. The story follows a boy who is a personified vehicle and has an important race coming up.
Laurel: Glenn Marinak earned two gold medals in the 50-to-54 men’s age group at the National Senior Games with a 1.5-meter high jump and a 45.17-meter javelin throw. The Lilly native was one of more than 11,000 athletes ages 50 to 104 who came together in Pittsburgh this year to compete. “It was a fantastic experience, and I’m looking forward to competing not only in the 2025 Senior Games, but some of the (USA Track & Field) masters competitions they hold throughout the country,” Marinak said.
Laurel: A family picnic was held in July to celebrate Arbutus Park Retirement Community’s 50th anniversary. “At Arbutus Park, we are family,” spokesman Kurt Roberts said. “The annual family picnic is always looked forward to as an opportunity for residents of all skill levels and their friends and families to come together and fellowship with our staff and the cottage community.” Arbutus Park Manor opened on June 10, 1973, with additional care wings, a chapel and a community room added over the years to a facility that now has more than 45 acres of land and 90 independent residences.
Barb: Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state and local levels and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. The rating was cut one notch to AA+, from AAA, the highest possible rating. The new rating is still well into investment grade. The decision illustrates one way that growing political polarization and repeated Washington standoffs over spending and taxes could end up costing U.S. taxpayers. A lower credit rating, over time, could raise borrowing costs for the U.S. government.
Laurel: George Arcurio III, president of the Johns-town Oldtimers Baseball Association, is marking his 50th year of involvement with the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament. He has spent countless hours arranging lodging for players, scheduling fields, raising funds, hiring umpires, acquiring equipment, assisting the ambassador program, putting out figurative fires and promoting the event, which has provided a showcase for amateur baseball players from across the U.S. “I’ve had opportunities that I probably would not have had if it wasn’t for the AAABA – met some unbelievable people that were really, really not only great with baseball, but great in life as far as what they did and what they tried to accomplish,” Arcurio said.
Laurel: Matt Grata, a chemistry teacher in the United School District, makes “lobsta runs” from his Vinco home to Maine’s ocean coast. He makes the trip a few times every year, hauling back fresh, live lobsters in a refrigerated truck to fulfill pre-orders placed through his company, The Lobsta Run. “You can’t get a fresher lobster in Maine,” Grata said. “You almost can’t get it at a better price.” Having made two runs so far in 2023, his final trip of the year is scheduled for next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.