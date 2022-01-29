Laurel: A new robotic- assisted surgery system will improve total joint replacements at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown by allowing more precise removal of the joint and less damage to nearby tissue, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Vincent E. Vena said. The Mako robotic system is the third robotic machine in Conemaugh’s toolbox. “This is a powerful new tool, which is essentially a robotic, manually assisted arm that allows us to do extremely precise cuts,” Vena Said.
Laurel: Robert Symon, now 90, was honored for his contributions when he received the South Korea’s Ambassador for Peace Medal during a ceremony at Graystone Court Villas in Richland Township. The award is available to veterans who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, or in U.N. peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955.
Laurel: Touting a message of positivity and kindness, motivational speaker Tre Tipton on Monday told Richland School District students. “Positivity is the only thing that’s going to help anybody to change.” Topics on which Tipton touched included the bullying he endured throughout middle and high school for being Black and the loss of his uncle, who encouraged him to play sports, and then his cousin shortly after. Despite what he’s gone through, Tipton said he’s kept positivity front and center in his life.
Barb: Gabrielle Hudson, 26, of Johnstown, was sentenced in Cambria County court to 10 to 20 years in a state correctional institution for a 2020 homicide. Hudson pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in November. Nefertiti Mitchell, 29, was shot during an argument at the city’s Oakhurst Homes.
Laurel: Jackson Byer’s role – as well as his production – has steadily increased over his four years at Conemaugh Township High School. His latest role turned him into a senior leader, and his play so far this season has led the charge for the Indians. Byer eclipsed the 1,000th career point mark by scoring his team’s first 13 points – all of them coming in less than three minutes after the opining tip – as Conemaugh Township beat Salisbury-Elk Lick 79-27 on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1 guard became the 14th player in Conemaugh Township school history to surpass 1,000 points. “I have to give almost all of my credit to my teammates, and then a lot of my credit goes to (coach) Lesko for always sticking with me,” said Byer.
Laurel: Schools across the area and state were awarded a cumulative $8 million through the Safe Schools Targeted Grants program, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced. Around the region, Blacklick Valley received $20,000 for programming, with United also getting that amount and an additional $13,893 grant for equipment. Meyersdale Area and Salisbury-Elk Lick were given $40,000 for a school police officer at the districts. Conemaugh Township Area got $24,704.29 for equipment, and Conemaugh Valley got $25,000; Rockwood, $25,000; Ferndale Area $25,000; and Forest Hills, $6,400. “FASD received the maximum award of $25,000 in this competitive state grant program to increase the safety and security of district students, staff and buildings,” Ferndale Director of Education William Brotz said.
Barb: A New York City police officer gravely wounded last week in a Harlem shooting that killed his partner has also died of his injuries, the city’s police commissioner said Tuesday, adding to what she called “incalculable” grief within the department. Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was taken off life support at a Manhattan hospital four days after a gunman shot him and Officer Jason Rivera, 22, as they responded to a domestic disturbance call. Rivera died Jan. 21. The two officers were fatally wounded Feb. 21 after they were called to a Harlem apartment by a woman who said she needed help with her adult son. Lashawn J. McNeil threw open a bedroom door and shot the officers as they walked down a narrow hall, authorities said.
