Laurel: Titan’s Law – named after a Johnstown Police K-9, who died while pursuing a burglar in 2020 – was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday after receiving bipartisan support in both chambers of the General Assembly. “Act 60 of 2022 (formerly House Bill 940) expands the penalty when a police animal dies while investigating a felony,” said state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, a former police chief and early author of the bill. Titan accidentally fell to his death through an unsecured open elevator shaft inside a vacant Woodvale warehouse in 2020.
Laurel: William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Macbeth” will be staged by Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company at 7 p.m. Satur- day and July 20 through 23 in the main pavilion at Stackhouse Park in Westmont. Laura Gordon, the show’s director, said the troupe performed the play in 2000, and now it seems like a good time to revisit the story based on the current happenings in the world. Gordon said that although “Macbeth” was written in the 17th century, the story resonates today.
Laurel: Shawn Stiffler, Somerset Area High School graduate, has been named head coach of the Fighting Irish baseball program at the University of Notre Dame. “I first want to thank Father Jenkins, Jack Swarbrick and Jody Sadler for the confidence to lead this outstanding program,” he said. Stiffler, 43, coached Virginia Commonwealth University to a 340-198 record during the past decade, including a 146-71 mark in Atlantic 10 Conference competition.
Barb: Eric Tuininga, 45, of Milledgeville, Georgia, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in February to sexually assaulting a girl while a missionary in Uganda. He was ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution and spend a lifetime on supervised release as a registered sex offender after getting out of prison. Prosecutors have said that an American citizen had contacted the U.S. Embassy in Kampala, Uganda, in June 2019 to tell officials that Tuininga was having sex with Ugandan girls as young as 14 who were under the care of the U.S.-based Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Mbale, Uganda.
Laurel: Thirty-seven Cambra County probationers who have successfully completed the reentry program graduated through a transition ceremony July 8 at the Cambria County Reentry Service Center. The center opened in 2012 to reduce the prison population and address chronic recidivism. GEO Reentry Services offers cognitive behavioral classes to help participants work on communication skills, problem-solving, decision making, anger management and employment skills.
Laurel: Officials at the Cambria Somerset Authority have received $900,000 toward a permanent fix to a water line. Sudden breaks along a hard-to-reach stretch of a key water pipeline has forced the authority to temporarily halt water service to most of its industrial customers at least 12 times in the past five years. Appalachian Regional Commission funds received through the U.S. Economic Development Agency are projected to cover nearly half of the project’s estimated cost of $250,000.
Laurel: Abraham Bible, and his wife, Diane, missionaries under the Evangelical Baptist Union, are traveling through Canada and the U.S. to support Ukrainian church leaders’ efforts to build 100 Centers of Hope to comfort and support people during and after the war. Abraham Bible said he was on the 18th floor of an East Kyiv hotel on Feb. 24 when the sound of war erupted in Ukraine. He and his wife saw its horrors in the weeks that followed. But the longtime Christian missionaries said they have also witnessed inspiring acts of hope – Ukrainians welcoming those families into their communities or risking their own lives to ferry in food to those still locked inside war zones.
