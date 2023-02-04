Laurel: The annual special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games Polar Plunge event was held last Saturday at Canoe Creek State Park in Hollidaysburg. The event raised approximately $100,000 for special Olympics Pennsylvania, said Karly Heath, stewardship manager and LETR (law enforcement torch run) administrative liaison. “It’s a family- oriented event and everyone participates,” Heath said. “They’re cold and smiling – and freezing for a reason.” SOPA provides year-round training and sports competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Laurel: The Johnstown Police Department received a grant, announced by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, for $200,000 to purchase a mobile crime scene collection vehicle. It will enable the department to gather and begin processing evidence on scene. “With one in 81 residents experiencing a violent crime, it’s a clear sign that police need all the support we can give them,” Burns said.
Laurel: The Richland High School board approved at Monday’s meeting the purchase of LED lighting at the high school and field house at a cost of $48,913.60. It will save the district tens of thousands of dollars a year. This will be paid for from the capital reserve fund through Scott Electric, which represents a state piggyback contract through COSTARS, Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program. “These are panels that will fit into the existing drop ceiling without any modifications,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
Barb: Harold David Haulman III, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the death of a 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, a Michigan woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Parlier went missing from her Battle Creek, Michigan, home on June 12, 2005, after her family, who believes she was pregnant, said she had an argument with her parents. Haulman was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty in Luzerne County, to the killings of two women, The Daily Item reported at that time.
Laurel: Twenty-five leaders in the Johnstown region who provide goods or services, or offer health and social care, were honored by Pennsylvania Business Central’s annual Top 100 People edition. The Top 100 People for 2023 were identified through Pennsylvania Business Central’s collaboration with community leaders, local chambers of commerce, business and industry leaders and its readers. “In selecting this year’s honorees, we wanted to show the full spectrum of leadership – from the small entrepreneur to the CEO of a large corporation – that helps shape our communities and our lives,” according to Pennsylvania Business Central.
Laurel: SkyWest Airlines, which operates United Express flights to and from John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County airport, will provide St. Francis University with a CRJ200 airframe for the new aviation maintenance technician program. The airframe is the mechanical structure of an airplane, including its fuselage, wings and tail – so that students can do hands-on work on the airframe as a regular part of the proposed curriculum. “Nothing is better than repeatable, hands-on experiences to nail down theoretical knowledge and master a new skill,” said the university’s program leader, Brother Marius Strom.
Laurel: The 14th annual “Oh My Gob” Fest was held last Saturday at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township. Hundreds of people attended, buying gobs, including pumpkin, lemon, peanut butter and chocolate, from about 20 groups and businesses. Gobs are a Johnstown staple with the sweet cake treats first made by the former Harris-Boyer Bakery in the 1920s. “We just decided this year that we were going to enter the gob fest,” Lower Yoder Fire Chief Ken Keen said. “A bunch of our members got together and made some gobs, and we’re out here making money for the fire department.”
