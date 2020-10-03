Laurel: Ground was recently broken on Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s new science and mathematics building. The John J. and Char Kopchick Hall will be a $90 million facility with 142,536 square feet of laboratories, collaborative space, teaching areas and classrooms. It will house Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. “This is a milestone moment for IUP,” said Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna, vice president for university advancement. John and Char Kopchick graduated from the university in the 1970s and donated $23 million to the university in 2018 for its science and mathematics initiatives, the largest philanthropic gift in the history of the school.
Laurel: Congratulations to Cambria County veterans advocate Marty Kuhar, who this week became the Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve chairman. In that role, Kuhar will serve as a U.S. Department of Defense liaison for National Guard and Reserve service members. Kuhar will hold a three-year term with the possibility for a one-time renewal. “It’s quite an honor,” he said.
Laurel: The names of five new members of the Cambria County Military Hall of Fame were read aloud during the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Authority’s September meeting. This year’s inductees are: 1st Lt. Paul Clawson (Army/Johnstown), a Distinguished Service Cross recipient from the Korean War; Command Sgt. Maj. Horace “Chad” Pysher (Army/Lilly), a veteran of the Iraq and Bosnia wars; Tech Sgt. Mike Capelli (Army/Nanty Glo), who was killed in action on Jan. 8, 1945, during World War II; Radio Technician Harry Raab Jr. (Navy/Johnstown), a World War II veteran and Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program chief physicist; and Lt. Vincent Obsitnik (Navy/Nanty Glo), who went on to become the U.S. ambassador to the Slovak Republic. The induction ceremony was postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The authority’s veterans committee hopes to hold a formal ceremony in the spring.
Barb: A police officer is accused of stealing from two Pennsylvania police departments. Joseph Lynn, 34, of McKeesport, is charged with theft, evidence tampering, lying to authorities, obstructing the administration of law and misapplication of entrusted property, according to The Associated Press. Lynn is accused of multiple thefts from the Blawnox police force, where he currently serves, and the North Braddock Police Department, where he previously worked.
Laurel: Kudos to Jeffrey Boyer, of Johnstown, who was named the new superintendent of Ferndale Area School District. Boyer will succeed Carole Kakabar, who will retire at the end of the year. Boyer graduated from Berlin Brothersvalley School District and received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and a master’s degree in education from Lock Haven University. He has served as superintendent of Antietam School District in Reading since August 2018. Prior to that, he spent four years as the assistant superintendent at Indiana Area School District and served as high school principal at Rockwood Area, director of education and junior high school principal at Somerset Area and as an assistant principal in Conemaugh Valley School District.
Laurel: Adams Township police Officer Jared Shope recently received the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association’s Valor Award for rescuing Danny Adams from a house fire on May 9. “I was screaming when (Shope) came around the house,” Adams said. “He climbed over the fence, picked me up, carried me to his truck and put me inside because I was freezing.” Adams was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he was treated for smoke inhalation. “My attention was: Get anyone out of the house,” Shope said. “I asked him if there was anyone else and he said he was the only one. He told me he was very grateful for what I did. His doctor told him in another five minutes he would have passed away from the smoke.”
Laurel: Congratulations to Pete Vizza, a former counselor at Greater Johnstown High School, who was appointed to a vacant seat on the district’s school board. “I’m honored,” said Vizza, a former Johnstown city councilman and deputy mayor. “I’ll do the best I can to fulfill my mission to get the kids graduated and to the next level.” Michael Cashaw, Ruben Dutton, Yvette Madison, John DeBartola and Toni White also deserve recognition for applying for the position.
Laurel: Brothers Chris and Bobby Hogue are eyeing a mid-November opening for 814 Lanes & Games, a new entertainment center at the former Richland Lanes. The Hogues are co-owners of Johnstown Entertainment Realty LLC and earlier this year purchased the bowling alley at 1140 Frances St. to transform the building into an entertainment venue. The facility will include two escape rooms and 40 arcade games. It also will have an on-site bar and grill, Bites and Brews.
Barb: A former superintendent and two other school officials are accused of covering up lead and asbestos contamination and exposing students and staff to health risks, The Associated Press reported. According to a grand jury presentment, beginning in 2016, Scranton School District officials were told about dangerous lead levels in drinking water in at least 10 schools, but they did not ensure the fountains and sinks were disconnected or remediated, and they misled the public about the problem. The grand jury said former Superintendent Alexis Kirijan and former Director of Operations Jeffrey Brazil also knew that dangerous levels of asbestos had been discovered in several locations but did little about it. According to the AP, Kirijan, Brazil and current maintenance supervisor Joseph Slack were charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
