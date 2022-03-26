Laurel: More than a dozen police officers from Cambria and surrounding counties turned out for training, held Wednesday at Upper Yoder Township Police Department, on how to spot impaired drivers. The Standardized Field Sobriety Testing was sponsored by the Pennsylvania DUI Association. “It gives the officer an objective means to assess the subject’s level of impairment,” said Craig Amos, regional DUI program administrator. The standardized test is used by police departments across the country and around the world, he said.
Laurel: Six Pitt-Johns-town wrestlers were selected to the all-Pennsylvania State Athletic Con- ference teams on Wed- nesday. Four were named to the first team and mentor Pat Pecora earned his second straight PSAC Coach of the Year Award. All-PSAC wrest-ling teams were voted on by the league’s coaches. NCAA Super Region I champions Caleb Morris, 141 pounds; Jacob Ealy, 149; and Dillon Keane, 165, along with Nate Smith, 157, a third-place regional finisher, were named to the first team. Three-time All-American Brock Biddle, 174, and Dakoda Rodgers, 197, earned spots on the third team.
Laurel: Ike Wagner, a senior at Northern Cambria High School, signed with the Golden Eagles at Clarion University. He received a partial scholarship to play Division II football. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Wagner figures to play defensive end, an assignment he filled with the Colts, although he also could play linebacker.
Barb: John Thomas Oblinsky, 68, of Cambria Township, was sentenced in Cambria County court on Wednesday in the 2021 death of his grandson, Jacob T. Fisher, 21. Oblinsky entered a guilty plea in January to felony voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 3½ to nine years at a state correction institution, with the sentence starting on May 1. Due to several severe illnesses, Oblinsky will serve his sentence at SCI-Laurel Highlands in Somerset County.
Laurel: In The Stix Broadband, co-owned by Nick Weakland, received nearly $450,000 to bring high-speed internet service to much of Allegheny Township, Cambria County, through legislation spearheaded by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township. Through the state grant, the company will run 25 miles of fiber-optic lines – the industry standard – along utility lines and through trenches to enable at least 400 township customers to receive the high-speed internet that families and businesses need, Langerholc said.
Barb: Tracy Lee Gaunt, 36, of South Fork, was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County court to three to 24 months in prison in a child sexual assault case. She entered a guilty plea in December to a felony charge of corruption of minors before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein. Gaunt will be automatically paroled after the minimum sentence is served and will be required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
