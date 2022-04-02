Laurel: For the first time in 50 years, the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center in Richland Township is undergoing significant and needed upgrades. “This is going to be just phenomenal,” CTC Administrative Director John Augustine said. The 300,000- square-foot school is receiving improvements on nearly every level, from the flooring to a new roof, windows, overhead doors, ceiling tiles and more. The Efficiency Network, of Pittsburgh, is managing the nearly $17 million project, and several local contractors from Cambria and Somerset counties are being subcontracted for the work.
Laurel: Organizers of the Chernisky Ghost Town Trail-a-Thon say that they hope that the addition of a division for athletes with disabilities will show that all individuals are able to use the county-owned trails. The trail-a-thon began in 2021 and will be held Oct. 1 and 2. The event will be expanded to add an Athletes and Disabilities Marathon, a 15-miler, and an Athletes with Disabilities 5K on Oct. 1. Athletes with disabilities also can participate in the leisurely bike ride on Oct. 2. “We’re hoping that having an event like this is an excellent way to encourage folks who are disabled to come out, recreate, stay healthy, be part of the community, enjoy the competitive spirit of it or just come out and have a good time,” Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority program coordinator Caytlin Lusk said.
Laurel: Bishop McCort Catholic High School students danced through the night last Friday in a final push to raise $18,000 to fight pediatric cancer. McCort’s dance marathon, Mini-THON, benefits the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital. About 150 students have been raising money since December. The school’s past events together have raised more than $138,000. Rich Denhard, student adviser and school guidance counselor, said the event teaches students about business, leadership and finance.
Barb: Joseph Allen Romesberg, 65, of Meyersdale, was sentenced in Somerset County court on Monday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in a Walmart bathroom, authorities said. Romesberg was sentenced to serve 14 months to six years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault and nine months to five years in state prison for his guilty plea to criminal use of a communication facility. The sentences will run concurrently.
Laurel: A new Highlands Health program aims to reconnect isolated individuals, especially seniors, with friends, family and the world. “Live-Better-Longer” is a joint effort between the Johnstown nonprofit medical center and My Health’s Voice, which previously provided the robot calling system that was used to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines to the region. It’s a chance to give back, and we’re just doing this to make some good things happen,” My Health’s Voice CEO Scott Lowry said. Rosalie Danchanko, Highlands Health executive director, and Lowry held a presentation for local agencies to learn more about the program.
Laurel: Dr. Teresa Wolff, a Johnstown native, is at the Poland-Ukraine border, helping Ukrainian refugees and coordinating deliveries of medical supplies to areas hit hardest by Russia’s attacks. “They are asking for a lot of IV supplies – fluids, catheters, infusion sets, medicines and stuff for the kids’ hospitals,” said Wolff, a family physician. Wolff began planning her travel to Ukraine after hearing a story of people who opened their homes to some Ukrainian orphans.
Barb: Christann Gainey, 34, a former nurse at a Philadelphia senior care facility, has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor neglect of a care-dependent person and tampering with records in the 2018 death of the father of former Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster Jr. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced Tuesday that Gainey had pleaded guilty to the charges related to the death of Herbert R. McMaster Sr. Gainey had initially been charged with additional counts of felony neglect and involuntary manslaughter, which were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
