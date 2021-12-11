Laurel: When the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions holds its 69th event in June, it will be among seven of the top summer amateur tournaments in the nation that have formed the Elite Amateur Golf Series. “The bottom line is to make sure the tournament remains relevant in a rapidly changing environment,” Sunnehanna Amateur co-chairman John Yerger said. The series will include amateur events with a combined 680 years of conducting championship golf tournaments.
Laurel: More than 30 years after James Wolfe shaped them into art, eight abstract sculptures of Johnstown-made steel have returned to Johns-town’s business district – along the path of the planned Iron to Arts Corridor. Eight sculptures were moved from the Johnstown Inclined Plane’s hillside and refurbished over the past year, Leah Spangler, a project coordinator, said. “These sculptures were created with help from Johns-town’s last generation of steelworkers – and they are part of our community’s legacy,” Spangler said.
Barb: Dale Michael Wakefield, 29, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder and life in prison for assault by a life prisoner in Somerset County court. A jury on Aug. 18 found Wakefield guilty of murdering 25-year-old Joshua Perry. Wakefield addressed the court, telling the judge he would rather be executed than spend his life in prison.
Laurel: For a third year, the Miss Pennsylvania USA and Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA pageants will be returning to Johnstown. The events will be held April 22 and 23 at the Richland Performing Arts Center on the Richland High School campus. Nicole Waligora, Visit Johnstown’s sports travel program coordinator, said it’s an honor to host the competitions in the community. “This event could take place any- where in the state, and we are pleased that they have chosen Johnstown again,” She said. “Visit Johnstown looks forward to hosting these talented young women as well as their friends and family.”
Laurel: The Greater Johnstown-Somerset Central Labor Council collected more than 200 coats as well as hats, gloves and scarves to give to children at the Women’s Help Center. The donations were distributed at area housing centers, where children who may need coats might not have had transportation to the Women’s Help Center in Kernville. “We were worried the whole time about getting enough coats, and now we can’t give them away,” said Kim George, staff representative for AFSCME and president of the council.
