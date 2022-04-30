Laurel: For years, officials at the former Somerset Hospital had been eyeing a plan to renovate its Twin Lakes drug treatment center. But in the months following the center’s 2021 merger with UPMC, the realities of the region’s growing drug problem compelled hospital partners to start thinking bigger, said Andy Rush, UPMC Somerset’s president. On Monday, hospital officials joined community leaders from across Somerset County to celebrate a big step toward making that happen – a $16 million expansion that will increase the center’s inpatient bed county by 60% while adding 26 more jobs. Contractors have already cleared a former cornfield behind the existing center to expand UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes from 40 to 64 beds.
Laurel: Rehabilitation work on the historic Johnstown Inclined Plane is on schedule, said Rose Lucey-Noll, Cambria County Transit Authority executive director. “The Inclined Plane rehabilitation project is up and going, track ties are being replaced,” she said. In addition to track tie replacement, work is underway to stabilize the hillside, she said. Of CamTran generally, she said, “Ridership is up 3% from last March and Reserve-A-Ride program that picks up and returns passengers at their door is up 6% – that’s not back to pre-COVID-19 numbers, but are doing well.”
Laurel: Three seniors at Penn Cambria High School will continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. Zach Eckenrode will play football as a walk-on linebacker at St. Francis University. Daniel Lightner will join the esports team at St. Francis. Malia Prebish is set to join the rowing squad at Robert Morris University.
Barb: A loaded gun was found in North Carolina U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s carry-on bag at an airport security checkpoint Tuesday – the second time he has been stopped with a gun at an airport in the past 14 months, officials said. When Cawthorn went through checkpoint D at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with the gun, a 9 mm Staccato C2, around 9 a.m., Transportation Security Administration officers notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers on standby in the area, TSA spokesperson R. Carter Langston said. Cawthorn was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, a misdemeanor.
Laurel: The Somerset Area Little League received a significant boost to its capital campaign fundraiser after securing a $100,000 grant from state Sen. Pat Stefano during its opening-day festivities last Saturday. The league started its campaign in 2019 with an over-arching goal of $350,000 to improve the facilities around the complex, which included installing Americans with Disabilities Act – compliant restrooms and upgrades to the concession, storage and pavilion areas. Through roughly three years of fundraising, the league had raised about $166,000. The grant leaves them just $84,000 shy of the goal.
Laurel: Westmont Hilltop High School senior Robbie Tauber is counting the days until the calendar flips to June 5. That’s when the junior firefighter turns 18 and becomes a senior member of the West Hills Regional Fire Department. This will allow him to drive the fire vehicles and ambulance and charge into burning buildings. Tauber is a nationally registered emergency medical technician and has hazardous materials training.
Laurel: It has been 10 years since Flight 93 National Memorial supporters, including Sharon Custer, started planting rows of seedlings in the previously strip-mined soil surround the crash site. On last Friday, the 74-year-old Central City woman was back to finish the job, planting red oak, white pine and even American chestnut seedlings along a hillside near the Tower of Voices. “What a lot of people don’t realize is that before this land was strip-mined, it was a dairy farm,” she said. “By reforesting this area, we’re bringing it full circle.”
