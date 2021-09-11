Laurel: Twenty years ago, retired state trooper Clay Mankamyer was among the first to arrive at the Flight 93 crash scene – and in his words, among the first to realize “there was nothing I could do about it.” With the realization that America was under attack, Mankamyer said he folded his hands to pray that night – struggling to quell the anger he felt in the aftermath. “And as I searched for answers ... I realized there was another way – that something positive had to come of this terrible crash,” Mankamyer said. Just east of the Flight 93 National Memorial entrance, inside a more than 13-acre site donated to his nonprofit by family members of Flight 93, the Remember Me Rose Garden is coming to life. Nearly 40 volunteers joined Mankamyer planting a ring of 432 rose bushes inside a garden that doubles as a natural 280-feet-in-diameter compass. Boulders form the compass, and 93-foot-long rows of smaller rocks carve out its north, south, east and west directional points – a sign for passing planes above that they are crossing into an area where United Airlines Flight 93 fell. More information is available at www.remembermerosegarden.com.
Laurel: A Pittsburgh company that oversaw upgrades to the Monongahela Incline in 2015 has been awarded the general contract to rehab Johns-town’s famous furnicular. Mosites Construction and Development’s $9.6 million bid was one of four separate contracts approved that will enable the $15.6 million Inclined Plane rehabilitation to occur over the next two years. That total topped 2020 estimates – but thanks to support from state, federal and local foundation funding sources, the project is fully covered, CamTran Executive Director rose Lucey-Noll said. PennDOT provided most of the funding for the work, while approximately $360,000 combined was committed through the local foundations over the past year. It has been more than 35 years since the vehicular incline has seen this level of repairs.
Laurel: The late Johnny Majors made an impact in the football histories of both Pitt and Tennessee. When the two squads take the field at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, the two programs will be meeting for the first time since 1983 – when Majors led his alma mater against Pitt, the school he had coached to a national championship during the 1976 season. Majors, who passed away in June 2020, will now be honored by Pitt and Tennessee, who jointly decided to name this weekend’s matchup the Johnny Majors Classic.
Barb: Ronald Jose Oshensky Jr., 42, of Johnstown, was sentenced in Cambria County court for fondling a small child as the child slept and filming the incident. He was sentenced to 11 to 23 months’ confinement and 36 months’ probation on counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.
Laurel: Utilizing their own experiences and positions in the community, Johnstown residents Calvin Berkins, Denzel Henderson and Jermaine Taylor want to provide area youth with a series of new mentoring programs. “The kids really just need stability,” Berkins said. The three men have visions of lending a hand to the youth with their specific expertise – Berkins and his barbershop, Shear Magic; Henderson and his Compassionate Hearts Personal Care business; and Taylor’s Hope 4 Johnstown. Sheldon Gunby and Quaz Taylor are also involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.